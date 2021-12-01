From Zero to Hero – Maupay scores late stunner as Albion draw at West Ham

West Ham United 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion notched up another precious point as Neal Maupay scored with an overhead kick with just two minutes of normal time to play.

West Ham went in front after Pablo Fornals delivered a superb in-swinging corner which Tomas Soucek got the deftest of touches to score with, leaving Albion keeper Robert Sanchez wrong-footed.

Maupay had the chance to score two minutes earlier but scuffed his effort wide after great play by Jakub Moder.

Fornals rattled an effort against the bar as Sanchez’s handling and kicking became a concern – the Albion keeper spilling a shot from Jared Bowen from distance but recovering.

Albion had problems too as both Jeremy Sarmiento and Adam Webster went off injured within 15 minutes of each other, being replaced by Solly March and Shane Duffy respectively.

Before half time both Moder, after a superb ball by Maupay, and Lewis Dunk from a corner had chances to equalise for Albion.

Albion continued to press for parity early in the second half and March saw an effort parried by Lukasz Fabianski and fly just over the bar.

The Hammers had a second ruled out as Antonio was adjudged offside by VAR.

Graham Potter made a tactical substitution, with Tariq Lamptey replacing Joel Veltman. And the wing back was soon in the action, providing crosses, but the Albion front players just weren’t able to get on the end of Lamptey’s efforts.

Adam Lallana missed a glorious opportunity after good work from March.

Towards the end Lallana limped off injured and, after already making three substitutions, Albion had to continue with ten men.

As time ticked on Sanchez made a series of good saves from Bowen and Kurt Zouma- but most notably a big hand from a Declan Rice drive.

The Lamptey provided the cross for Maupay to equalise, with Albion surviving a VAR check for offside.

Albion travel to Southampton next to take on the Saints at St Mary’s on Saturday (4 December) in the Premier League.