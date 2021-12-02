Celebrate Christmas with a Bowie night

Celebrate Christmas early with a trip down to the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Wednesday 22 December 2021, where you will be swept away on a ‘Fantastic Voyage’ with Absolute Bowie, who were the Winners of the ‘Best Bowie Tribute’ and ‘Best Tribute Band in the UK’ at the Agents Association of Great Britain Awards in July 2018.

Over the past decade Absolute Bowie have toured the UK and Europe performing the hits of Bowie with their energetic and theatrical stage show and as a result of this they have amassed quite a following, which is why their previous concerts in Brighton were totally sold out. Read one of our reviews HERE.

So come and ‘Let’s Dance’ the night away – Purchase your tickets HERE and find out more about Absolute Bowie HERE.