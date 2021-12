The Seagulls are without captain Lewis Dunk who has an injured knee.

Shane Duffy deputises with the arm band.

Aaron Connolly returns to the bench.

Albion have also named two substitute goalkeepers in Kjell Scherpen and Jason Steele.

