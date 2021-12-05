BREAKING NEWS

The Atom Jacks throw a ‘Bunker Party’ at The Hope & Ruin

Posted On 05 Dec 2021 at 5:44 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

THE ATOM JACKS – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 4.12.21

Local concert DJ’s and promoters Stay Sick were this evening putting on a superb free entry event titled “Messy Trashmas – TrashGaragePunkSurfbeatRockNRoll Dance Party” from 9am to 2am in the downstairs bar at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, Brighton.

Stay Sick – The event organisers at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

We were late to the party having been reviewing elsewhere, but we arrived in the nick of time to catch the whole of the jolly decent 50 minute set from The Atom Jacks which ran from 10:35pm to 11:25pm.

Jamie from The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Clearly this was a big draw as the street-level bar was absolutely packed with British born revellers and many foreign friends in attendance too, their ages ranging from 18 to circa 60. It’s wonderful that music events like this bring people together.

Sam from The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The last time we caught up with The Atom Jacks was at The Prince Albert on 24th October, when they were heading the bill with Lancy & Nee as well as The Mandelbrot Shakes (who incidentally I spied in the audience this evening). You can read our review of that night HERE. Whilst we are on the subject of who was in the crowd, I noted across the way from me Robber and Tom from Gaye Bykers On Acid, who we reviewed upstairs here at The Hope & Ruin on 20th November – Check out our review HERE.

The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Back to tonight and the Brighton based (but originally from Chichester) The Atom Jacks trio featuring former BIMM Brighton student Jamie on guitar (he), Lin on bass (she) and Sam on drums (he) were as usual protected from any Saturday night nuclear fallout by wearing their hazmat jumpsuits with their surnames badges listed on each (Hewitt, Hoare and Gasper).

The crowd are up for it at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

They offer up the intriguing nuclear surf from the bunker and have previously blown the roof off Worthing Surf Festival as much deserved headliners, and are now entertaining the revellers at ‘The Hope’ with their live show of surf rock instrumentals. The Atom Jacks are a Civil Défense detachment formed to spread information to the general public on action when under atomic threat. Through music. For science and your own safety. Nuclear Power Surf. Kaboom”.

Lin from The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

We were served 15 original compositions which are all instrumentals and one cover (‘Ghost Town’ by The Specials) which was their encore track. Behind them there was a screen showing vintage mainly cold war film clips that got everyone in the right frame of mind. Their second number ‘Enter The Forbidden Zone’ was particularly good and during track four, ‘Ich Bin Ein Berliner’, Jamie made his first foray into the crowd with his guitar. I suspect this is referring to John F. Kennedy’s anti-communist speech given in West Berlin on 26th 1963,

The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Tune five (‘Kaitak Konnection’) we were informed by spokesman Jamie was about an airport. That would therefore be the Kai Tak international airport that was used in Hong Kong from 1925 until 1998. I was rather keen on Lin’s rumbly bass playing on ‘Bunker Party’, which led into the only medley of two songs in their set ‘Surfin’ JFK’ // ‘Titan II CPU’. By the following two tracks ‘Mirage IV’ and ‘Fission Mission’, there was the beginning of our second mosh pit of the night, having survived one earlier at the Green Door Store.

Sam from The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The Atom Jacks set was a real bum shaking foot tapping bonanza and both Lin and Jamie venturing into the crowd weren’t worried about picking up radiation from us. I think the trio were even taken aback how likely everyone had become. I like the 60’s spy movie music feel to their style and sadly it ended at 11:25pm.

Jamie from The Atom Jacks live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 4.12.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The Atom Jacks setlist:
‘Detonation’
‘Enter The Forbidden Zone’
‘The Man From LOX (Liquid Oxygen Theme)’
‘Ich Bin Ein Berliner’
‘Kaitak Konnection’
‘Bunker Party’
‘Surfin’ JFK’ // ‘Titan II CPU’
‘Mirage IV’
‘Fission Mission’
‘MIG Diplomacy’
‘MK Ultra’
‘Dead Hand’
‘Dead Man’s MIRV’
‘Seb Tropicana Atom Dance’
(encore)
‘Ghost Town’ (The Specials cover)

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE.

The Scavengers live at B.O.A.T 07.09.19 (pics Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pics to enlarge!)

Support tonight came from The Scavengers who we had unfortunately missed as we were at the Green Door Store watching Chubby And The Gang. Read our review of that gig HERE.

We last reported on The Scavengers at ‘Punk Picnic 2’ at the Brighton Open Air Theatre on 7.9.19, where we reported that they were “a 4-piece outfit fronted by Ian R. Anderson, who is best known for leading Leicester garage punk band Crazyhead from 1986 onwards. There’s a distinct rockabilly/rock’n’roll vibe going down with these guys and so if you were to amalgamate the gutsy Iggy Pop/Stooges tracks with the Stray Cats, then you can see where they are coming from”.

Event flyer

The Atom Jacks setlist

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
December 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com