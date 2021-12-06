Saltdean beach webcam goes live

A webcam covering the beach and sea at Saltdean has gone live thanks to joint work by two community groups.

The live feed is being hosted by the Saltdean Swim and Surf Club on its website www.saltdeanssc.org from the webcam which has been provided by the Saltdean Community Association (SCA).

In addition, a community beach chalet is now available for local people to rent.

The chalet has been leased from Brighton and Hove City Council for five years by the community association, which is chaired by Cathy Gallagher.

The beach chalet will be available to rent from the new year by full-time Saltdean residents who are members of the SCA.

And the association’s membership scheme will restart in January 2022. To join, email saltdeancommunityasscharity@gmail.com or bridget@bridgetbythesea.com.

The webcam and beach chalet follow other changes to the Saltdean seafront over the past year or so, including

Two murals painted in the tunnel to the beach and on the public toilet block

A new art deco style “Welcome to Saltdean” sign

Repainting of the seafront’s turquoise railings by the council and a team of volunteers

Landscaping and replanting of raised plant beds

Extensive refurbishment of the Whitecliffs Café by its owners Julieanne and Steve Honeysett who aim to restore the building to its original 1930s art deco glory

…

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that local volunteers were now regularly litter picking and sweeping the seafront area.

Money for the improvements has come from donations and fundraising led by Councillor Fishleigh and local resident David Wilson, whose community work was recognised by his appearance on the side of a Brighton bus.

Councillor Fishleigh said: “Saltdean is full of generous people who donate their time, money and expertise to make the area an even nicer place to live and work.

“The next big project is the renovation of Saltdean Lido’s iconic grade II* listed building following the 2017 restoration of the outdoor pools. Exciting times ahead.”