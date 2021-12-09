£40k bassoon found hidden in Brighton garden

A bassoon worth £40,000 has been returned to its owner after being found hidden behind a tree in a Brighton garden.

Stuart Russell, a professor at the Royal Academy of Music, left the wind instrument on a train in Brighton on 19 October.

A man was caught on camera taking it off the train, and the image released by British Transport Police – but the bassoon was still not handed in.

Two days ago, a man was arrested on suspicion of theft. Police subsequently searched two addresses, working through the night, and it was eventually found behind a tree by eagle-eyed officers.

The man has now been released under investigation.

Today, Mr Russell posted on Instagram: “On Tuesday the British Transport Police found and delivered my bassoon back to me over a month after it was stolen.

“It’s been the most bizarre series of events and the British Transport Police and Sussex Police have provided exemplary service, communication and care throughout the investigation.

“What a result! I consider myself very lucky indeed.

“I would like to say an huge thank you for everyone for spreading the word and for all your overwhelming support and kindness.”

Police Sergeant Russ Stobbs said: “This instrument was extremely precious to the owner, and I’m proud that the team endeavoured to search throughout the night to find it.

“This is a fantastic example of BTP going above and beyond to help passengers on the railway and we’ll continue to make enquiries into this incident.”