Seafront roads closed as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire has broken out in a home in Regency Square on Brighton seafront this afternoon.

At least five fire engines are on the scene, and road closures are being put in place.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area.

Firefighters have been seen entering the Melrose Restaurant, on the corner of Kings Road and Regency Square.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.12pm to attend a fire at a residential property on Kings Road, Brighton.

“We currently have crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Newhaven, Seaford and Bexhill on scene with support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

“No persons reported and crews are currently working on extinguishing the fire. We are asking the public to please avoid the area as road closures will be in place.”