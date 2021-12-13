Triptych 2022 to take place in Brighton next month

Triptych is a series of three music events and three EP record releases brought to you by Brighton’s ‘Love Thy Neighbour’ label and promoters.

The events run on Thursday 27th, Friday 28th and Saturday 29th January 2022 and are all held at The Hope & Ruin located on Queens Road, Brighton.

Three of ‘Love Thy Neighbours’ favourite bands will perform music sets per evening. Each night will carry a vinyl record release featuring the acts performing on that evening. These vinyl releases are seriously limited with a mere 15 copies available for purchase each night! Yes, that’s correct, just 15. So across the three nights there are only a total of 45 pieces of yummy vinyl, so collectors take note!

The nine artists taking part will be:

TRIPTYCH 1: Lambrini Girls | Sit Down | Wife Swap USA

Thursday 27th January 8pm-11pm.

TRIPTYCH 2: Spang Sisters | Hutch | Lucy Feliz

Friday 28th January 8pm-11pm.

TRIPTYCH 3: Public Body | Porchlight | Toast

Saturday 29th January 8pm-11pm.

Let’s meet the artists….

Triptych 1: (Thursday 27th January 8pm-11pm)

Lambrini Girls

Popular Brighton based 3-piece punk band Lambrini Girls will be drawing the whole crowd into their chaotic universe with their signature punk energy. This shy and retiring lot (that’s a lie by the way!) consists of lead singer and guitarist Phoebe, drummer Catt and bassist Fox. One can assume that their set will include tracks, ‘Big Dick Energy’ and ‘Sex Toy’ and debut single ‘Homewrecker’. It’s not been unheard of for the band to hand over their instruments to their mates in the crowd, whilst they initiate a mosh pit. Expect (and enjoy) raw, face melting garage-punk whether you like it or not!

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Sit Down



This Brighton based duo refer to themselves as “Apocalyptic art rock” and “hell’s house band”. They formed in 2016 after temporarily living in New York City, guitarist and vocalist Greg Burns and drummer and vocalist Katie Oldham honed their punk. Their live shows summon up fiery garage rock with infectious energy and acid-tongued wit. Sit Down forge their own brand of art rock that borders on doom, hip hop, and everything in between.

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Wife Swap USA



Well where on earth do we start with this hot new Brighton based sextet, consisting of Harry (vocals), Matty (guitar), Lily (bass), Jane (guitar), Phoebe (keys/guitar) and Catt (drums). Well at the beginning naturally! The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were present at the band’s very first gig on 6th December 2019! It lasted 34 minutes and it was wild and very memorable! At the time I stated “I walked out of the venue thinking to myself …OMG, that was their first ever gig! How good can they get?” Today they are still hot, still new, and now even less organised! Enjoy the chaos!

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Tickets for Triptych Day 1 are available from Love Thy Neighbour or DICE or from Resident 01273 606312.

Triptych 2: (Friday 28th January 8pm-11pm)

Spang Sisters



The Spang began life some 250 million years ago as a shapeless gaseous entity, consisting for the most part of vapour mass. Over time however, it expanded into the minds of two young men (Jules Gibbons and Rachid Fakhre) and convinced them to go out and buy some guitars and chorus pedals. What you now see is the jangly, sun drenched end point of millennia’s worth of evolution. They deliver intricate ballads of loneliness and joy. Expect a melange of folk-rock and r&b flecked bedroom pop.

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Hutch



Hutch are Brighton based soft-psychers creating excitement around the south coast with their energetic live shows. Formed during lockdown, Hutch had to make the most of what they had at their disposal. Live sessions filmed during lockdown outline their harmony heavy approach, but playing live has cemented Hutch’s much more experimental and psychedelic live sound. They draw influence from bands such as Kikagaku Moyo and Babe Rainbow. In a short space of time Hutch have managed to get a vast amount of live experience under their belt. They have played with bands such as Oracle Sisters, Do Nothing, Folly Group and the Goa Express. The year ahead promises to be an exciting time for Hutch.

Find them on Instagram.

Lucy Feliz



Lucy Feliz released sophomore album, ‘Last Of The Sun’ on Scotland’s OK Pal Records, in August 2020. With tracks featured on BBC Music Introducing Mixes and 6 Music, the immersive collection of songs was recorded in New Zealand’s Sitting Room with award-winning producer Ben Edwards (Marlon Williams, Julia Jacklin, Nadia Reid, Aldous Harding). Saturated with a dream-like quality, it allows the listener to lose themselves in the ethereal realm, with psychedelic guitars and ghostly ivories. We see the attention shift away from the realism of personal histories to a more fluid terrain. For Feliz, ‘Last Of The Sun’ is a mystic affair that conjures skipping school on the first warm day of summer to practice astral projection in a teenage bedroom, determined to transcend the day-to-day by any means necessary.

Check Lucy out on Bandcamp.

Tickets for Triptych Day 2 are available from Love Thy Neighbour or DICE or from Resident 01273 606312.

Triptych 3: (Saturday 29th January 8pm-11pm)

Public Body



From the cradle to a 9-5 job, buried in unread emails and PMQ YouTube alerts, tackling issues such as Question Time Bias and Workplace Etiquette. Public Body formed late 2018 with a clear aim to write the perfect soundtrack to whatever you do whilst procrastinating at your day job. They feature Seb Gilmore, Theo Verney, Joe Stevens, Thom Mills and Tom Bacon, who last year bravely took on their cover of Kraftwerk’s ‘Pocket Calculator’. Surely well worth seeing them live in order to hear this song!

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Porchlight



Five piece post-punk outfit hailing from various towns across the south coast, currently residing in Brighton. A group of exquisitely boring blokes drivelling on about migrating from towns to cities, and how sh*t it is to wake up on a Monday morning and find that you’re still unshaven and poor. Another local band birthed out of the Covid Lockdown who – as well as being happy just to be able to leave the house – welcome any of those wishing to have a lairy boogie with long, skinny, open arms.

Find them on Instagram.

Toast



Best thing since sliced bread. Toast are the local quintet that has Annabel Whittle and Leila Deeley from Lime Garden amongst their ranks. They are an off beat combo that offer up quirky little numbers delivered with deadpan vocal delivery that Mark E. Smith of The Fall fame would very much approve of he was still with us. Each Toast tune will be telling a different story.

Check them out on Bandcamp.

Tickets for Triptych Day 3 are available from Love Thy Neighbour or DICE or from Resident 01273 606312.