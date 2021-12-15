Police seek help identifying men involved in fight before Brighton football match

Police are trying to identify nine men involved in fighting in Brighton before a Premier League football match.

Sussex Police said that two of the men were believed to be Brighton and Hove Albion supporters while the rest were believed to support the visiting team Watford.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information to identify nine men in connection with a violent disturbance in Brighton city centre.

“The incident took place at about 4pm at the junction of Queen’s Road and North Road in Brighton on Saturday 21 August.

“It involved groups of fans ahead of the football fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club and Watford Football Club that day.

“Police made three arrests, including a 53-year-old man from Portslade and a 21-year-old man from Hove on suspicion of affray.

“A 20-year-old man from Hove was also arrested on suspicion of affray as well as on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of a class A drug.

“Officers are appealing for help to identify nine men in connection with the incident, seven of whom are believed to be connected with supporting Watford, while a further two are believed to have been supporting Brighton and Hove Albion.

“The first suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early twenties, with dark hair and unshaven. He was wearing a pink shirt.

“The second is a white man in his early twenties with short brown hair and unshaven.

“He was wearing a white polo shirt and grey jacket.

“The third is a white man in his early twenties with unkempt curly blond or ginger hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt.

“The fourth is a white man in his early twenties with dark hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured polo shirt with a red collar and white stripe.

“The fifth is a white man with short dark or brown hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a shiny stripe and a dark hooded top.

“The sixth is a white man in his twenties with short hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt.

“The seventh man was a white man in his twenties with very short light-coloured hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured Hugo Boss polo shirt.

“The eighth man is a white man in his twenties or thirties with dark hair. He was wearing a dark or blue jacket.

“The ninth man is a white man in his late teens or twenties with short hair. He was wearing a dark jacket.”

Football policing officer PC Darren Balkham said: “We have already made three arrests in connection with the incident and we are working to identify further offenders.

“We are keen to identify the outstanding suspects and anyone who recognises any of these men is asked to contact us online or call 01273 470101 quoting serial 927 of 21/08.”