Post office in Hove shuts for month-long revamp

A post office in Hove is due to close today for a month while the premises are refurbished.

The Nevill Road Post Office – in the One Stop Shop at the bottom of Court Farm Road – was due to shut at 1pm today (Thursday 6 January).

And the One Stop Shop itself is scheduled to close at 6pm on Saturday (8 January).

The Post Office said: “Nevill Road Post Office will temporarily close to allow for extensive building work at the branch.

“It is envisaged that the work will take approximately four weeks to complete.”

The branch is expected to re-open on Thursday 3 February at 9am.

During the refit, the Post Office said that customers could find nearby branches in Hangleton Road, Hove, Woodland Parade, Hove, Station Road, Portslade, and Mill Lane, Portslade.

Post Office partner account manager Daniel Rooney said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount. Therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”