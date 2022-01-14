Seagulls flying higher than ever for derby clash with Palace

As Albion take on the old enemy at the Amex tonight (Friday 14 January), they start from what is probably their highest league position in 100 years of meetings between the clubs.

The Seagulls are soaring in ninth place, with 27 points from 19 games, while the Eagles are perched in 12th, four points behind, with 23 points from 20 games.

The first time that Brighton played Crystal Palace was in a fixture on Christmas Day 1920.

The match tonight is also the first competitive Friday fixture between the clubs since the play-off semi-final in 2013.

A regular league fixture between the clubs doesn’t appear to have taken place on a Friday since April 1957.

Albion have recently recalled midfielder Moises Caicedo from a loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

The 20-year-old Ecuador international has been brought back to cover for injuries and the absence of Yves Bissouma, who is with Mali at the African Cup of Nations.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm.