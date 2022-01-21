Man charged with firearm offence in Brighton

A man has been charged with having an imitation firearm at The Level in Brighton.

The incident happened last week, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 21 January).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested for possession of an imitation firearm at The Level in Brighton on Wednesday 12 January.

“Officers were called to The Level at around 1.40pm to reports of a man wielding a handgun.

“He was arrested in nearby Lewes Road less than 20 minutes later and a BB gun was seized.

“Jeremiah Mensah, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear, and possession of cannabis.”

“Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, particularly an individual at whom Mensah is believed to have pointed the firearm.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact police online via the Sussex Police website or call 101, quoting serial 704 of 12/01.”