Brighton driver jailed after fatal crash while racing on main road

A driver from Brighton has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving after a high-speed crash while racing another car on a public road.

Curtis Gaare Michael, 37, of Westfield Rise, Saltdean, was jailed for three years and banned from driving for four and a half years.

The driver of the other car, Michael Yazgic, 29, of Packham Way, Burgess Hill, was jailed for six months for dangerous driving and banned from driving for 21 months.

Gaare Michael crashed his grey Lexus GS300, claiming the life of his passenger, 24-year-old Callum Chapman, from Southwater.

Mr Chapman’s mother paid tribute to him and made a heartfelt plea to other drivers to think before speeding.

Gaare Michael and Yazgic both pleaded guilty. They were jailed at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (3 February) by Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

The fatal crash happened on the A24 near Southwater on Sunday 6 December 2020. Police were called at about 1.25pm after Gaare Michael lost control of his Lexus crashed into trees.

He was taken to hospital, having suffered serious injuries, and later arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Sussex Police said: “The impact sadly claimed the life of 24-year-old Callum Chapman, a car enthusiast from Southwater.

“Callum and his friend had travelled to Buck Barn services earlier that day, where they had arranged to meet two other car owners, who lived together in Saltdean, and do some filming for their respective social media accounts.

“Callum agreed to be the sole passenger of the Lexus while his friend agreed to be the sole passenger of the white Toyota Supra.

“The two vehicles then left the services in convoy and travelled northbound on the A24 and were described by witnesses as racing each other far in excess of the 70mph national speed limit.

“Mobile phone footage captured by Callum during the journey was analysed and revealed the Lexus was travelling between 87mph and 104mph when it lost control and crashed prior to the Hop Oast Roundabout.

“The Toyota driver, who was leading the convoy, had by this time realised the Lexus was no longer behind him, so he turned around at the Hop Oast Roundabout and returned to the crash scene.”

Judge Laing said that the two drivers had “used the A24 as a race track to show off”.

She said: “You were prepared to create a substantial risk to other road users by driving at grossly excessive speeds.”

Both men will have to take an extended re-test should they reapply for a driving licence.

Investigating officer Lauren Upton, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Tragically, Callum Chapman had been recording footage on his mobile phone from inside the Lexus.

“This captured the moments leading to the collision and the collision itself, as well as the dangerous driving by Gaare Michael and Yazgic.

“The shocking footage showed both defendants driving at a grossly excessive speed on a busy dual carriageway on a Sunday afternoon, with many other road users around, all of whom were driving at a sensible speed.

“Their actions of choosing to ‘show off’ their high-performance cars resulted in devastating consequences for Callum’s family and friends.

“We will continue to investigate serious collisions and bring to justice those who compromise the safety of themselves and others on our roads in Sussex.’’

Mr Chapman’s mother Jillie Slope said: “Callum was just 24. His life had just turned a corner for the better. His mental health was much improved and he had finally got a job where his autism didn’t matter. He was so happy.

“On 6 December 2020 a selfish driver, showing off with no concern for his passenger, drove above the speed limit reaching excessive speeds and took my son’s life in a split second. We lost a son and a brother, a step-son, step-brother and a friend to so many.

“His sister Madi will not have her brother walking her down the aisle at her wedding and he won’t be the amazing uncle to her children that I know he would have been.

“She will miss his craziness, tormenting her, popping into her room for chats, borrowing a fiver and his protectiveness as her big brother.

“His friends have lost their confidant, the detecting buddy, the car fanatic, the clown, the historian, the joker and their mediator and protector.

“As his mum, there will be no chance of any grandchildren, no phone calls, no hugs, no daily chats, no more dad jokes every night at the dinner table and no spontaneous trips. The infectious, crazy laugh that would carry for a fair distance. The phone calls of excitement when he went metal detecting and dug up a hammered coin. The tears and utter joy when he helped an injured or lost animal. The chaos he brought home will be missed.

“Everyone’s world exploded and the ripple effect from his loss is far reaching and devastating. The bright shining beacon that you were has been put out far too soon, the world is now a darker place without you.

“I would urge all drivers to think before putting their foot down on the accelerator. Think about the potential consequences of your actions. Speed kills.”

Sussex Police said: “Speeding is one of the five most common causes of serious injury and fatal collisions across the county.

“Police work with partners including communities and local authorities to educate motorists around the risks of driving at excess speed and anyone caught committing offences will be dealt with robustly.”