BREAKING NEWS

Police searching for man with Peacehaven links

Posted On 07 Feb 2022 at 12:02 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Police are looking for a man with links to Peacehaven so that he can be sent back to prison.

Simeon Harry

The 34-year-old was jailed four weeks ago for just over four and a half months and has since been released on licence.

Sussex Police said this morning (Monday 7 February): “Sussex Police are appealing for help to trace Simeon Harry who is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 34-year-old was convicted at Inner London Session House Crown Court and sentenced to four months and 20 days in custody on Monday 10 January.

“He was released on licence but has failed to keep his appointments with the probation service.

“Officers believe Harry has links to the Horsham and Peacehaven areas.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 669 of 19/01.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com