Police searching for man with Peacehaven links

Police are looking for a man with links to Peacehaven so that he can be sent back to prison.

The 34-year-old was jailed four weeks ago for just over four and a half months and has since been released on licence.

Sussex Police said this morning (Monday 7 February): “Sussex Police are appealing for help to trace Simeon Harry who is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 34-year-old was convicted at Inner London Session House Crown Court and sentenced to four months and 20 days in custody on Monday 10 January.

“He was released on licence but has failed to keep his appointments with the probation service.

“Officers believe Harry has links to the Horsham and Peacehaven areas.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 669 of 19/01.”