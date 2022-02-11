Rabbit rescued from dragon tank



A rabbit who was rescued from a bearded dragon tank is now looking for a new home.

Nile, a three-year-old Angora rabbit, has been living with RSPCA Brighton Animal Centre after being rescued from a vivarium, where he had spent the first three years of his life.

Nile was very thin and his fur was so matted that he couldn’t go to the toilet properly when he was found by a local rescue charity.

He then came into the care of the RSPCA, along with the bearded dragon, in November.

Jenny Eden, RSPCA Brighton manager, said: “Poor Nile had been living in a wholly unsuitable environment inside a vivarium, a small glass cabinet which is used to keep bearded dragons and other reptiles.

“Rabbits need to be able to stretch out and they need constant access to an attached run so that they can exercise and enjoy some enrichment. Rabbits are also incredibly social animals and need to be kept with another rabbit.

“Keeping a rabbit with a bearded dragon is sadly not appropriate company for either of these animals, and would have caused poor Nile a lot of distress.

“He is now looking for a very special home with a special rabbit owner who can give him the second chance at happiness he really deserves.”

Nile is possibly deaf, or very hard of hearing, he will need daily grooming and will need the fur around his eyes to be trimmed regularly as it can grow quite long. He also has some issues with his teeth which will need regular checks at the vets.

Staff would like to find him a home where he can live as a house rabbit and would prefer him to go to a home without young children. He will benefit from a new owner who can give him lots of attention as he is very people-oriented.

Jenny added: “Nile is such a sweet rabbit. He is charming and can be a little bit cheeky. He loves to play and throw around his toys and he likes attention

“We have worked really hard to bring him back to full health and improve his confidence after his sad start in life so we’d love him to find his forever home now.”

If you think you can give Nile a loving home, please contact the RSPCA Brighton Animal Centre on info@rspcabrighton.org.uk.