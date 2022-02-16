Storm Dudley should be a breeze before Storm Eunice hits Brighton and Hove on Friday

Two storm warnings have been issued by the Met Office for the coming days, with wind speeds expected to approach 100mph.

The first, Storm Dudley, is forecast to affect the northern half of the country, although wind speeds in Brighton and Hove could still top 50mph.

But the official forecaster has issued an amber wind warning which was updated this morning (Wednesday 16 February).

The warning covers the southern half of Great Britain, including Brighton and Hove, from 3am to 9pm on Friday (18 February).

Wind speeds are expected to exceed 50mph with gusts much closer to 100mph at the height of the storm, which is currently predicted to be about lunchtime on Friday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

“Significant disruption is possible from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast.

“The most impactful winds from Dudley will be in the north on Wednesday afternoon, as shown in the amber warning area.

“Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas.”

The Met Office warned: “Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.

“There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.

“Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

“There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.”