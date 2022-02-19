Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 2

Two words. First word – safe. Second word – lacklustre.

Albion are playing like a team who were 500/1 against relegation prior to kick off.

Burnley went ahead following a great strike from Wout Weghorst on 21 minutes.

Albion’s most exciting moments came from Shane Duffy.

One was a shot from outside the area, forcing Nick Pope into a save.

The other came when he pushed and shoved team-mate and Albion keeper Robert Sanchez after they both challenged for the ball.

Duffy also appeared to be at fault as Josh Brownhill netted Burnley’s second.

The ball trickled under Sanchez five minutes before the break.