Albion need to pull the ripcord and fast.

Newcastle United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion lost their fourth consecutive Premier League match and have fallen back into the bottom half of the table.

The Seagulls are now just five points in front of Newcastle but still remain twelve points in front of Burnley who currently occupy the final relegation position.

Two quick first half goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar gave the Toon what turned out to be an unassailable lead.

Albion had first half chances with Tariq Lamptey, Shane Duffy , Jakub Moder and most notably Danny Welbeck all going close – Welbeck seeing an effort well saved by Martin Dubravka.

The Seagulls pulled a goal back in the second half with Lewis Dunk heading a first goal of the season.

Both teams had good chances to add a fourth with Solly March and Dunk both forcing saves for Dubravka.

Substitute Allen Saint – Maximin caused the Seagulls some problems late on, but the Seagulls are in free fall and face two home matches against Liverpool next Saturday (12 March) then Tottenham five days later in a rearranged home fixture.