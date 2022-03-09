New Wave Bossa Nova band Nouvelle Vague ready for Brighton concert

The Nouvelle Vague Brighton concert date has been put back several times due to Covid, but now all systems are go and the concert that was originally to be held at CHALK on Tuesday 4th May 2021, will now be taking place on Wednesday 16th March 2022 – Grab your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket outlet.

So how do the band describe themselves? Their statement of intention is “This Bossa Nova = Nouvelle Vague = New Wave”.

This transliteration was the starting point for Marc Collin and Olivier Libaux’s unique project, which, by appropriating the punk and post-punk cannon and running it through the Bossa Nova filter, reinvented the cover band genre, revealing new and brilliant talents along the way: Camille, Phoebe Killdeer, Nadeah, Mélanie Pain, and Liset Alea.

The group’s first two albums, ‘Nouvelle Vague’ (2004) and ‘Bande À Part’ (2006) defined their unique sound with Bossa versions of New Wave Classics. Their third album ‘NV3’ (2009) featured collaborations with Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, Ian McCulloch from Echo and the Bunnymen, Terry Hall from The Specials, Barry Adamson, The Saints, & Minimal Compact.

So in a nutshell, they perform très chic bossa nova versions of much cherished new wave hits. Here’s an idea of that, as they cover New Order’s ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ single – click HERE to watch their video. Watch their version of Buzzcocks ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’ HERE.

Nouvelle Vague are Marc Collin, Olivier Libaux, Mélanie Pain, Elodie Frégé, and Liset Alea.

For more information on the band, visit their official website HERE and check out their music on their Bandcamp page HERE.