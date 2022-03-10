Knifeman filmed robbing Hove convenience store

A knife-wielding robber was caught on camera has he held up a convenience store in Hove.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 10 March): “Police are looking to identify this man in connection with two knifepoint robberies at convenience stores in Hove in February.

“The first occurred at around 8.11pm on Saturday 12 February, in Westbourne Street, when the suspect entered a store holding a large knife and demanded money.

“He stole a significant number of cigarettes (and) cash from the till and left along Coleridge Street in the direction of Sackville Road.

“The next day, a man entered a convenience store in Goldstone Road at 7.05pm carrying a large knife.

“He left without taking anything after being confronted by the owner, making off northbound along Goldstone Street and left into Shirley Street.

“On both occasions, the suspect was described as a white man in a dark hooded top, with his hood up and a face mask on.

“Anybody who can help identify the person in this photograph, or has any information which could help the investigation, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1147 of 12/02.”