Car crash in Portslade leaves pedestrian dead

A pedestrian died in a car crash in Portslade last night (Friday 11 March).

The crash happened in Old Shoreham Road between the A293 Link Road and the Southern Cross traffic lights, at the Trafalgar Road and Locks Hill crossroad.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian tragically died in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.

“The incident occurred on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, around 8.17pm on Friday 11 March.

“The pedestrian – a 44-year-old local man – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver was uninjured.

“A section of the road was closed in both directions for several hours following the collision and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.

“If you saw what happened, or captured it on dash cam or CCTV, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Auburn.”