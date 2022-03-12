Car crash in Portslade leaves pedestrian dead
A pedestrian died in a car crash in Portslade last night (Friday 11 March).
The crash happened in Old Shoreham Road between the A293 Link Road and the Southern Cross traffic lights, at the Trafalgar Road and Locks Hill crossroad.
Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian tragically died in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa.
“The incident occurred on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, around 8.17pm on Friday 11 March.
“The pedestrian – a 44-year-old local man – was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The driver was uninjured.
“A section of the road was closed in both directions for several hours following the collision and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.
“If you saw what happened, or captured it on dash cam or CCTV, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Auburn.”
3 Comments
Thank you for using the word ‘crash’ instead of ‘accident’, Frank, it’s really important that we talk honestly about road deaths. If I’m not misremembering, this is the second pedestrian death on the Old Shoreham Road in less than 12 months. How many more people have to die before we make this road safe??
Without knowing the details of what happened it is difficult to know what can be done. There are clear traffic and pedestrian signals at this junction so for a collision to occur it seems likely someone is at fault.
If people are persistently dying on a road, then that road needs to be changed to prevent more deaths. Expecting people to behave perfectly all the time in order to prevent the worst possible outcome is neither humane nor realistic; a huge amount can be done with road design and traffic management to make the environment safer and mean that even when someone makes a mistake or does something silly the outcome isn’t fatal.
With regards to the Old Shoreham Road in particular, the volume of houses, businesses and people walking nearby is pretty incompatible with both the volume and speed of traffic, and the road design- wide and largely straight- encourages speeding (this is called the ‘design speed’ of a road, where drivers feel as if they’re going too slowly for the conditions and can end up speeding without realising it; a mismatch between design speed and posted speed limits is a huge problem in Hove and Portslade generally).
Just narrowing the road would help mitigate its issues in multiple ways:
– Less physical distance where pedestrians are at risk from motor traffic when crossing
– Making it feel more natural to drive at a lower speed and thus reducing the amount of people who break the speed limit
– Making it feel more worthwhile for people going longer distances to take a bit of extra initial time to go out to the A27, meaning less overall traffic on the OSR
Fundamentally even when specific crashes are down to individual fault, that individual fault did not arise outside of the context of a road which can and should be designed to mitigate it. I don’t want to have to gamble my life and the lives of my loved ones on the perfect behaviour of every single driver in the city.