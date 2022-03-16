BREAKING NEWS

Albion Chairman wins big race at Cheltenham

Posted On 16 Mar 2022 at 4:13 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A horse owned by Brighton & Hove Albion Chairman Tony Bloom has won the Queen Mother Champion chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Energumene trained in Ireland by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend won by several lengths as the favourite Shiskin, was pulled up mid race as it did not appear happy with the heavy ground conditions.

Bloom collected the Trophy resplendent in an Albion over coat from the Princess Royal.

 

 

