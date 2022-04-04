Brighton & Hove Albion score … and we couldn’t resist going along

Brighton & Hove Albion U23s 5 Derby County Under 23s 1

We thought Wayne Rooney might fancy a Monday at the seaside and although there was a snazzy Audi in the car park but the Derby manager was no where to be seen.

We also thought one of Albion’s less than on fire first teamers might get a run out or an Adam Lallana or Enock Mwepu might sharpen their fitness – but no.

Rumour had it that Florin Andone had his fill at Cadiz and was back to finally prove Graham Potter wrong, in a saga that began so long ago that no one had even eaten an under-cooked bat.

However, although there were no household names in the line ups, the Albion and Derby youngsters previously known as the reserves, seconds or stiffs gave us entertainment, passion and that finest football ingredient … GOALS!

Todd Miller scored Albion’s first goal at the Amex since Tuesday 18 January 18 as he poked an effort past Derby keeper Harry Evans on 20 minutes.

At least half of the 500 or so in attendance would have noted his resemblance to Marc Cucurella, folically at least, and jokingly pretended it was the Spaniard who had scored and that Potter should play him up front next week … but we didn’t.

Then a bit of a mix up as Albion keeper James Beadle passed straight to Derby’s Jack Stratton who fired past the keeper for 1-1.

Jack Spong in some style and Cam Peupon had Albion 3-1 in front at the break.

The Seagulls continued to dominate in a wet second half, with Jack Spong scoring a penalty and Miller again adding a fifth before the end.

An entertaining evening at the Amex made more so by a Derby fan who pledged loudly he would be Derby until he died several times.