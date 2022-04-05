Portslade choir share the right notes to help Ukraine

A Portslade community choir has raised more than £1,000 to help the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal.

The committee represents British charities which collectively appeal for money to provide emergency aid and rapid relief to people caught up in disasters and humanitarian crises around the world.

The Portslade choir, the Tone Rangers, led by Sharon Lewis, sang to a packed house at the Brunswick pub in Hove on Saturday (2 April).

The choir, which rehearses on Wednesday evenings at South Portslade Community Centre, in Church Road, sang a selection of old and new pop songs as well as some more traditional tunes.

Sharon Lewis said: “We all want to do something to help those suffering in Ukraine and the choir was very keen to help in the best way they could – by singing.”

She added: “There is nothing more joyous than being part of a choir. It really lifts your spirits.

“But what I enjoy the most is the sense of belonging and community that is created through our shared love of singing.”

The choir’s webpage is at www.thetonerangerschoir.com.