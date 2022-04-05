BREAKING NEWS

Portslade choir share the right notes to help Ukraine

Posted On 05 Apr 2022 at 11:13 am
By :
Comment: 0

A Portslade community choir has raised more than £1,000 to help the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal.

The committee represents British charities which collectively appeal for money to provide emergency aid and rapid relief to people caught up in disasters and humanitarian crises around the world.

The Portslade choir, the Tone Rangers, led by Sharon Lewis, sang to a packed house at the Brunswick pub in Hove on Saturday (2 April).

The choir, which rehearses on Wednesday evenings at South Portslade Community Centre, in Church Road, sang a selection of old and new pop songs as well as some more traditional tunes.

Sharon Lewis said: “We all want to do something to help those suffering in Ukraine and the choir was very keen to help in the best way they could – by singing.”

She added: “There is nothing more joyous than being part of a choir. It really lifts your spirits.

“But what I enjoy the most is the sense of belonging and community that is created through our shared love of singing.”

The choir’s webpage is at www.thetonerangerschoir.com.

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com