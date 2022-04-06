BREAKING NEWS

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hove crash

Posted On 06 Apr 2022
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash with a van in Old Shoreham Road in Hove.

The crash happened between St Joseph’s Close and Aldrington Avenue almost two months ago.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage today (Wednesday 6 April).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a collision between a black Honda motorcycle and a small white Volkswagen van.

“It happened on the westbound carriageway at Old Shoreham Road, between Aldrington Avenue and St Joseph’s Close, on Thursday 17 February.

“The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

“Several inquiries have been completed following the collision and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward to assist their ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with any information or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact the collisions unit via emailing collisions.unit@sussex.police.uk, quoting reference 0483 from 17/02.”

