We continue Undercover on Saturday at the punk and alternative festival in Guildford

UNDERCOVER FESTIVAL TEN – SUBURBS, GUILDFORD 2.4.2022

DAY TWO (SATURDAY): THE FANZINES + RUTS DC + PETER & THE TEST TUBE BABIES + NEWTOWN NEUROTICS + DUNCAN REID & THE BIGHEADS + THE GAKK + RED ANGER + CHARRED HEARTS + BITE ME + SUBURBAN TOYS + NOEL MARTIN + SHELL THE ALTERNATIVE FOLKIE

We continue our report from Undercover Festival Ten, which features three days of punk, alternative, ska and reggae bands. As the name suggests, it is an indoor event. Over the years it has moved location, from Bisley in Surrey, to Brighton Racecourse, Margate, London and Woking, before settling in its current home at Suburbs in Guildford. Despite all the challenges of the current times, organiser Mick Moriarty has put together another fine bill, and it seems well worth the drive into the Surrey hinterland to investigate. Here’s our account of what went down on Saturday, the second day of the festival.

Emerging from the nearby Travelodge, blinking in the bright daylight, I make my way to Suburbs at The Holroyd Arms, a dedicated music pub on the north east outskirts of Guildford. It’s the kind of establishment every large town should have, with a capacity of 400 and an appropriately alternative vibe, with the walls sprayed up with portraits of the musical greats. There’s hot food available, and some nice outside space too, with the ‘Buskers Corner’ stage out in the garden. Inside, the festival compère, Radio Woking DJ Keith Woodhouse, again introduces proceedings.

We’re just about into the afternoon at 12.15pm, as the day’s entertainment commences with singer songwriter Shell The Alternative Folkie. Toting an Epiphone jumbo acoustic, she soothes the hangovers of the early crowd with well-written and sweetly performed songs with pagan themes. Visually, she has a particularly strong look with a gothic fetish fantasy vibe. The standout number for me is ‘Pagan Moon’, whose damped chords and breathy vocals lead into a more expansive chorus.

Unfortunately Change Persona can’t make it today, so their slot is filled by an impromptu performance by Menace frontman Noel Martin. It’s a bit of a treat, a thoroughly entertaining variety performance. After acoustic guitar versions of Menace classics ‘C & A’ and ‘F*ck You’, there’s a fascinating anecdote about Noel’s early musical career. I’m amused to think of him playing big band jazz, or in a 1970s cover outfit called Stonehenge touring German military bases. There’s a touching tribute to former Menace guitarist Finn, who sadly is very unwell, plus a few more songs on guitar, including a moving number called ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’. There’s a bizarre but curiously satisfying highlight of the set, as Noel shares his love of classical music and vamped harmonica with a surprisingly well-executed rendition of Beethoven’s ‘Ode To Joy’.

The first full band of the afternoon are Suburban Toys, a four piece from Lincoln playing pop punk with a ska element. It’s fun and bouncy, and sounds great. Vocalist Hope is looking sharp in a top with yellow and black chequered sleeves, and is fizzing with youthful energy and enthusiasm. The rest of the band, Adam on guitar, Vince on bass and Charlie behind the kit, play hard and tight, with the nonchalant ease of long experience. ‘Out Of The Blue’ has a ska vibe and features a great solo, whilst ‘Time To Die’ is more urgent with a chanted backing vocal. ‘Try’ gets a good bounce going, whilst ‘With You’, introduced as being written 40 years ago, is more punky. The high spot for me is the lively ska workout of ‘Radioactive’. I’m rather taken with this band and particularly charmed by Hope, who turns in an assured and energetic performance.

Bite Me are next, a grungy four-piece from London with a powerful Riot Grrrl vibe. They set out their stall with their opening number, a cover of ‘Fuk Sh*t Up’ by Blatz, and it’s immediately clear that this is going to be a very lively set. Four young women dressed in their most outrageous clothes, their between song rants leave no doubt about their sexuality or sexual politics, and there’s absolutely no faulting the energy and commitment of their performance. Vocalist London is wearing stretchy looking gold leggings, and they need to be stretchy as plenty of high kicks are fired off, along with frequently dropping to the stage doing the splits. The vocal is strong and forceful, and almost operatic when holding long sustained notes. A song titled ‘Sex’ stands out as sleazily impressive, with abrupt stops and an insistent chant, while the lead vocal is delivered bent over backwards in a one handed version of a bridge-type yoga pose. Guitarist Ruby looks and sounds striking, sporting bright red boots and a gold top Les Paul. Bassist Nao plays a left-handed Precision with an unusual rusty metal finish, and drummer Jessica lays down a heavy beat from behind the kit. London is all over the stage, grooving with each player in turn. There’s an excellent cover of Penetration’s ‘Don’t Dictate’, and more striking original numbers such as ‘Deviant’, an urgent blast about the tribulations of coming out to friends and family. ‘London’s Burning’ is not The Clash number, but an original. I suspect the subject matter might concern what’s going on inside those gold trousers. It’s hard to imagine that we won’t be seeing a lot more of Bite Me in the near future. You have been warned.

It’s now 3.25pm, and Charred Hearts are next on stage. They are a classic old school punk band, formed in Swindon in 1981, and have played Undercover on a few previous occasions. Dermot Fuller is out front on vocals, sporting a Sniffin’ Glue T-shirt, and I’m amused to learn that the energetic drumming is being supplied by his son, Sam. We’ll be seeing Sam again later, as he also drums with Peter And The Test Tube Babies. Eamonn is the long serving bassist, and today it’s a totally unrehearsed lineup, with a guitarist called Dave joining the fray at short notice. We’re off to a lively start with the searingly intense ‘Persecute Me’ and the breakneck pace of ‘Amnesia’. Considering the lack of rehearsal, Dave is doing a fantastic job, looking comfortable and supremely assured as he spins around on the spot whilst delivering a stunning solo on the classic ‘Everybody’. It’s not all full-tilt, and ‘Four More Years’ is introduced as “a slow song”, built around a steadier-paced shuffle beat. Again, there’s some tasty guitar work and a few nice drum fills, leading into a big chanted chorus. I thoroughly enjoy Charred Hearts’ set, and make a mental note to watch out for them in future.

Red Anger are well known to the crowd at Suburbs, not least as frontman Jamie is also the long-serving and long-suffering stage manager for Undercover Festival. Needless to say, they’re all on stage and set up very promptly, and start slightly ahead of their 4.25pm set time. The rest of the band are equally familiar, with guitarists Fleagle and Dave and drummer Des also playing in Stone Heroes. I’ve come across bassist Glenn previously too, with The Anoraks. In Red Anger they all combine to make an absolutely epic sound, with the twin guitars often doubling up on different inversions of the same chord. As the band’s name suggests, the lyrics angrily address the many ills of the world. For its part, the world has done a fine job with recent events, in moving closer to the band’s lyrical themes. Jamie is an intense and engaging frontman, and utilises a radio mic to make frequent forays deep into the audience. I know from previous encounters that it’s best not to be caught looking at your phone when he pops up on a “meet and greet”. ‘Living Dead’ stands out with its naggingly catchy chorus figure. There are some newer numbers introduced, including the menacing vitriol of ‘Little Woman’, with some impressive guitar and bass work over nicely shuffling drums. ‘Enemies’ is brand new, having never been attempted before, and actually turns out to be the highlight of the set, with an insistent chug reminiscent of Killing Joke and a magnificently soaring sustained vocal on the chorus. The look on Jamie’s face when it goes perfectly, against all odds, is priceless.

The Gakk are next up, and have come all the way from Dundalk in Ireland, which is impressive in itself. A five-piece, they feature a worryingly tall bass player who will need to move very carefully given the limited headroom on stage at Suburbs. Vocalist Bertie also seems mildly concerned by the supporting beam directly above him, although the more compact guitarist Guggs cheekily quips that he has all the space he needs. The music is a lively and tuneful street punk. I particularly like ‘Staring At Me’, which has plenty of go to it. There are nods to the classic new wave canon, such as in ’Got The News In The Clock’, which features the intro riff to The Clash’s version of ‘I Fought The Law’. There’s a nice variety of pace with ‘Illegal’, which alternates a lolloping reggae beat with more urgent punky sections. This is an impressive band that goes down well with the Undercover crowd.

Duncan Reid & The Big Heads are next in today’s selection of entertainment. The former member of legendary 1970s pop punks The Boys is cutting a dash as usual in his trademark purple suit with matching Rickenbacker bass. Guitarist Nick will definitely need to watch his head whilst moving around the stage. Drummer Karen takes her place behind the kit, and I’m looking quizzically at the second guitarist, usually Sophie Powers, wondering if she’s done something with her hair or makeup. A friend called Ray, possibly the most seasoned gig-goer I know, puts me straight. Tonight the band are playing with a dep guitarist called Heidi. She’s clearly done this before, playing with nonchalant ease and supreme confidence, and joining in with all the stage moves with her fellow players. The set is a romp through a fast-moving parade of brilliantly written songs, starting with the insanely catchy ‘C’est La Vie’, and I’m loving every minute of it. Duncan is impressively mobile and energetic considering the amount of time that has passed since those days in The Boys, and his phalanx of guitarists don’t stand still much either. I probably emit a brief squeal of delight when they start spinning rapidly in opposite directions during ‘C’mon Josephine’. Duncan moves to keyboard for ‘Rolling On’ whilst the two guitarists try to out-pose one another, and he has a worryingly awkward stumble off the stage whilst conducting a mass singalong of ‘Brickfield Nights’. Undaunted, our hero presses on through the rest of the set, concluding with the supreme punch-along anthem, The Boys’ classic ‘First Time’. Powerpop perfection.

Newtown Neurotics are another long-established punk band, active from 1979 until 1988, and back together since 2006. Hailing from Harlow in Essex, they play classic punk with a strong political message. Steve Drewett is on lead vocals and guitar, looking cool in a pair of dark shades, regardless of the prevailing light conditions. Bassist Adam is getting busy on the riff from opener ‘The Mess’ and drummer Simon is giving the kit a proper pounding. ‘When The Oil Runs Out’ is from back in the day, but sounds like a lyric whose time has come, whilst ‘Climate Emergency’ is more contemporary. The recent single ‘Liar Liar (Pants On Fire)’ is doubtless a swipe at our current leadership, and sits well with set-closing classic ‘Kick Out The Tories’.

The Brighton area’s representatives on Saturday’s schedule are Peacehaven’s finest, Peter And The Test Tube Babies. Cheeky chappie frontman Peter Bywater is flanked by long-time collaborator Del Strangefish on guitar, and bass player Andy, whilst Sam Fuller is back behind the house kit for the second time today, having previously drummed with Charred Hearts. We kick off at full throttle with the classic ‘Moped Lads’ and a tale of romantic misadventure, ‘Run Like Hell’. Drummer Sam usually enjoys chipping in with a few quips between songs, but he seems to have developed a comedy double act with Peter. There’s a hilarious bickering debate whether Peter or Sam’s dad is the better singer. From my vantage point of a few feet away, I can really appreciate Del’s ingeniously simple but hugely effective guitar style. A beautifully repetitive lead line rings out from his gold top Les Paul through ‘The Jinx’, whilst the bass gets busy moving around underneath. There’s more great driving low end and chiming lead on ‘Every Second Counts’.

“Prolific Facebook w*nkers, I hate you,” snarls Peter, introducing ‘Facebook Loser’. That’s us told then. There’s a bit of a theme developing, as ‘In Your Face’ is closely followed by ‘Up Your Bum’. The drummer’s dad comes on to join in with the earworm ‘None Of Your F*cking Business’, presumably so the crowd can make their own minds up about his and Peter’s vocal prowess. Peter’s facial expressions performing ‘Maniac’ are something to behold, and there are some vibey guitar harmonics adding to the air of menace too. ‘Banned From The Pubs’ is an absolute classic, but the climax and highlight of the set is ‘Blown Out’, with a long playout featuring some absolutely stunning guitar work over a descending bass line and some big drum hits. Superb!

After a bit of humorous banter between compère Keith Woodhouse and organiser Mick Moriarty, it’s time for the main event. The venue is getting seriously packed, and the event staff run out a couple of tubular barriers across the front of the stage, just to be on the safe side.

Saturday’s headline slot is filled by the fantastic Ruts DC. We reviewed them very recently, supporting The Stranglers in Brighton, (read the review HERE) and there’s not much to add, other than to say they’ve lost none of their power and brilliance over the past month. Bassist Segs Jennings, guitarist Leigh Heggarty and drummer Dave Ruffy take us through a blistering set of eighteen songs. All the classics are there, although newer numbers like ‘Kill The Pain’ and ‘Music Must Destroy’ stand up well alongside them. Needless to say, it’s getting pretty lively down the front. I’m too busy dancing to notice many details, but I have to laugh during ‘Something That I Said’ when a full pint somehow gets hurled onto the ceiling, from where it continues to drip beer onto the moshing hordes through ‘In A Rut’ and the sublime ‘Babylon’s Burning’.

Every great bill needs an aftershow, and punk and ska covers band The Fanzines are doing the honours tonight. The black suited four-piece take us through a lively set of well-known classics. I particularly enjoy their renditions of The Stooges’ ‘Search And Destroy’ and The Dead Kennedy’s ‘Holiday In Cambodia’, and their eminently danceable ska section includes The Specials’ ‘Nite Klub’ and ‘Gangsters’. I always chuckle when vocalist Danny substitutes Mick Moriarty for Bernie Rhodes in the lyric. I use my last reserves of energy after two long and busy days on a burst of ungainly but enthusiastic dancing.

It’s been another splendidly entertaining day here at Undercover Festival, with a stunning schedule of bands and the sort of fun and inclusive atmosphere we were all missing so much in the past years of lockdown and restrictions. Respect, and huge thanks to everyone who has worked so hard putting this event together. We’ll be back tomorrow for a full report on Sunday’s proceedings.

