Thousands take part in Brighton Marathon

Posted On 10 Apr 2022
Thousands of runners took part in the Brighton Marathon today (Sunday 10 April) in clear crisp conditions while thousands more cheered them on.

As well as the more competitive runners, many were out to raise money for charity and as always there was an entertaining selection of runners in fancy dress.

Alix Ramsier, 34, from Coulsdon, south London, won the men’s race in 2:29:07.3, with Ben Holmes, 29, from Birmingham, finishing in second place 18 seconds behind him.

Will Green, 47, from Seaford, was third in a field of more 5,500 men.

Melissah Gibson, 38, from London, won the women’s race in 2:51:06.43, in a field of almost 2,700 runners.

Ania Gibb, 37, from Beaconsfield, came second and Sarah Hanley, 34, from London, finished third.

One of the first Brighton runners to cross the line was Nick Juba, 47, former chief executive of the Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, in 2:53:11.7.

The Marathon weekend also include a 10km race, the mini mile and a bike ride.

Entries have opened for next year’s race on Sunday 2 April 2023. For more details, click here.

