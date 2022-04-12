Crazy golf boss pitches for extended drinks licence

A crazy golf venue on Brighton seafront has applied for a roof terrace drinks licence but police have objected.

Jungle Rumble Adventure Golf Course has planning permission for a roof terrace over its café in Madeira Drive, Brighton. The proposed terrace would extend over Volk’s Railway.

Now, Jungle Rumble director Angus Wright wants the alcohol licence to cover the terrace, allowing it to have the same operating hours as the existing café, from 11am to 10pm daily.

Mr Wright, 54, said in the application that any customers drinking alcohol on the roof terrace would be expected to be seated when eating and drinking.

And he said, substantial food would be available at all times, in keeping with the current café licence.

Mr Wright also said that the business would comply with Brighton and Hove City Council’s “sensible on strength” policy and not sell strong beer or cider.

But Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris, from Sussex Police, was concerned that the business would shift from being a café-style operation to more like a “beach bar”.

She said that the designated premises supervisor Craig Derbyshire, with day-to-day responsibility for alcohol at the site, told officers last summer that the company was considering having a cocktail bar.

During a check, in August, police found the venue in breach of some of the conditions of is licence – and further breaches were found on a follow-up visit in September.

Inspector Palmer-Harris said: “On the current licence, alcohol is permitted but restricted to wines, beer and ciders.

“We are proposing this same condition is included within this application as we feel this goes some way to ensure the area does stay more family-focused and not attract more of a high-spirited environment.

“By not including this condition, there would be no restriction on which alcoholic products can be sold for consumption on the premises including spirits sold as standalone drinks as well as mixed as cocktails – products that have a high alcohol content.”

She said that the Jungle Rumble website promoted cocktails at the company’s other venues across the country and some of its marketing appeared to be aimed at stag and hen parties.

She added: “Although these types of groups may already be attending the Brighton venue, when increasing the type of alcoholic products available, we believe this could increase numbers and have them stay in the area drinking for longer.

“This will change the local dynamics and the risks associated with drinking, especially on a beach location.

“Due to the location being next to a large children’s play area and families attracted to crazy golf, this could also expose children to a more adult-type environment whose behaviour might not be suitable for that audience type.”

Police want the licence restricted to wine, beer and cider only, with all alcohol sales restricted to people seated at tables and served by waiting staff.

A licensing panel made up of three councillors is due to consider the application at a virtual hearing at 10am on Thursday 21 April. The hearing is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.