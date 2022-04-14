Patients at risk as ambulance service struggles, warn staff

Ambulance staff say staff morale is at rock bottom and patients’ lives are at risk because of the enormous strains the service is under.

A staff member at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said call times are frequently exceeding targets and ambulances are facing waits of several hours outside A&E at the Royal Sussex.

They said business continuity incidents – where special measures such as suspending staff breaks and extending shifts are put in place – are being declared every few days because of the high volume of calls.

But with staff sickness and turnover high and morale low, those trying to keep the service running are struggling.

They said: “We are working 12-hour shifts with a 30 minute break, which is often not given until seven hours into shift. And sometimes they change the end of shift arrangements for us, which mean the risk of over run our shift means we can end up working more than 12 hours.

“We are often waiting for hours outside A&E with a patient because the hospital is so full. Commonly all cubicles are full at Brighton A&E with more than 25 patients in the corridor.

“Patient dignity is non-existent because there simply is no space.

“Most of our response targets are red. Urgent but not life threatening calls currently have a waiting average of 7.35 hrs when the target is three.

“Our performance rates mean almost certainly lives are at risk.

“It’s so sad. I work with some amazing people on the road but everyone is exhausted and so low in morale and just feel that board management don’t really care.”

A Secamb spokesman said business continuity incidents are only declared to protect the response for seriously ill and injured patients.

And he said the service works closely with hospital colleagues to minimise handover delays.

He said: “We are very proud of our staff who are committed and professional and valued and respected for the work they carry out every day to serve patients in extremely challenging circumstances.

“We take staff welfare seriously and appreciate the extra effort staff both in our control rooms and out on the road go to every shift and during recent weeks when pressure on our service has been very high.

“Along with all ambulance services nationally and the wider NHS, we remain extremely busy.

“The public can help us by only calling 999 if they are facing an emergency and by making use of alternatives including calling NHS 111 for help and advice.”

Dr Rob Haigh, Medical Director at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Royal Sussex, said: “Patient safety is our number one priority and our staff are working incredibly hard to provide the care our patients need.

“We are faced with unrelenting pressures in our emergency departments (ED), which affects ambulance handover times.

“That is why it is so important that only people who really need emergency care come to the hospital: that means people with severe or life-threatening emergencies, or illness.

“This Easter is forecast to be one of the busiest ever, so we are asking people to really think about the care they need to receive and look at alternatives like walk-in centres, 111 or the local pharmacy.

“People arriving at ED who don’t need emergency care will be redirected to other, appropriate services, to make sure that those patients who need to be seen urgently are cared for in a timely manner.”