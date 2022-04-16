Crowdfunder under way for app and website to help the homeless

The project team behind an app and website to help homeless people in Brighton and Hove has started a crowdfunding campaign aimed at raising £5,000.

“Street Support Brighton and Hove” is intended to be a key live portal for accurate up-to-date information for people experiencing homelessness and their support workers.

The project is run by a coalition of groups including Arch Health Care, the Justlife Foundation, Off the Fence’s Project Antifreeze, Brighton and Hove City Council and some faith groups.

The organisers said that similar websites and apps in other parts of the country have been proven to reduce homelessness.

They said that the Brighton and Hove version needed funding to reach more people, adding: “The service needs funding to ensure it can operate all year round providing the help and support so desperately needed by some of our most vulnerable residents.”

They also said that Street Support Brighton and Hove was unique in that it was continually updated by the city’s key frontline organisations.

These included the council, NHS services, charities and other groups which support people who are in danger of becoming homeless or who have become homeless.

They added: “We are seeking local businesses that would be prepared to pay £500 which would fund the site for one month and allow it to be developed.

“We are also seeking local donations from people to keep the site live and help us expand the information there as well as get leaflets, window stickers and cards out to local businesses, groups, services and to people on the street.

“Your help is really appreciated. Our target is £5,000. Any funds raised above this will be distributed to frontline organisations meeting need on a daily basis.”

Brighton and Hove Buses managing director Ed Wills said: “Street Support do an amazing job at signposting homeless people and people at risk of being homeless to vital services in Brighton and Hove.

“When we found out that Street Support had created a new digital way to signpost even more people to local services we wanted to help.

“We would encourage everyone to help people access the services they need by supporting the fundraising efforts for a new app and website if they can.”

To visit the crowdfunding page, click here.