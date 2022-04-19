BREAKING NEWS

Brighton drug dealer spared prison

Posted On 19 Apr 2022 at 3:33 pm
A Brighton woman was spared prison for being involved in drug dealing and having almost £1,000 in unexplained cash when she was arrested.

Toni Mills, 34, of Russell Square, Brighton, was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for being involved in dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

At Lewes Crown Court, Judge Martin Huseyin ordered that the charge of having criminal property – a total of £970 – should lie on the file.

Mills, formerly of Grand Parade, Brighton, and Terrace Row, in Broad Street, also in Brighton, arrested in May 2019.

Judge Huseyin also sentenced her to 20 days of rehabilitation activity as an offender as well as nine months of drug rehabilitation.

Her previous convictions include a thousand-pound shoplifting spree in Western Road, Brighton, when she targeted Primark and Superdrug.

In November 2019, after her arrest for being involved in drug dealing, she stole clothes worth £630 from Primark and cosmetics worth more than £450 from Superdrug.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following August she was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £32, making £237 in total.

  1. Hove Guy 19 April 2022 at 4.33pm Reply

    Spared prison. What a farce! A nice message to all would be drug dealers and shoplifters.

What readers are saying

