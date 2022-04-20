BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 33 – Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion travel to the Etihad on the back of two of the most renowned victories in the club’s recent history.

Beating both Arsenal and Tottenham away on consecutive weekends has thrown the competition for Champions League qualification wide open.

But Yves Bissouma is suspended and apparently not even travelling with the team.

Danny Welbeck comes in for a start while Neal Maupay remains on the bench for the third consecutive match.

Graham Potter names two keepers as substitutes again in Jason Steele and Tom McGill.

Kyle Walker is unavailable for Pep Guardiola, having picked up a knock during the rather physical Champions League quarter-final second leg win against Atletico Madrid last week.

But Kevin de Bruyne is due to start as news breaks that City have agreed terms for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland who looks like becoming the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

