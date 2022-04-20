Rottingdean by-election candidate profiles – Stewart Stone (Lib Dem)

Six candidates are standing in a by-election in the Rottingdean Coastal ward for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 5 May.

The seat became vacant when Conservative councillor Joe Miller resigned.

The six candidates are Libby Darling (Green), Lynda Hyde (Conservative), Robert Mcintosh (Labour), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat), Stephen White (Independent) and Alison Wright (Independent).

Each candidate was sent questions submitted by voters. Below are the responses from Stewart Stone.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

I grew up in Brighton and I developed a keen interest in politics while studying at Varndean. This stayed with me throughout university and beyond. I joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 and stood for Parliament in Kent in 2019. I am passionate about our city and want to make it an even greater place to live.

What do you think you could bring to the role?

A completely fresh approach, challenging traditional approaches to transport, environmental issues, housing, planning and education. I believe in building strong communities and would tackle all residents’ issues with energy, speed and enthusiasm.

What is your vision to deal with issues such as congestion, parking and pollution?

In Rottingdean, we have one of the worst traffic pollution hotspots. The council has tried to address the problem but more needs to be done. The rapid increase in electric and hybrid vehicles is the best hope for permanent improvement. I propose getting more charging points and will consult with the residents on the best places to locate them.

Do you support the plans for the ward in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan known as the LCWIP?

The LCWIP is still in its early stages. As a keen walker, I strongly support a systematic approach to improving cycle paths and footpaths across the ward. The LCWIP is over-bureaucratic but the principles behind it are sound. We must improve road markings and safety levels across all cycle paths to encourage even greater usage.

Do you support the gasworks redevelopment?

The plans for the gasworks are a gross overdevelopment. At the very least, the council should hold out for the required 40 per cent of social housing on the site. The pressure on rush-hour traffic will increase with more people attempting to cross the road to get buses into Brighton and local schools and GP surgeries.

The east Brighton end of the ward often feels neglected. How will you engage with us?

As I live at the Marina, I am fully aware of local feelings that our ward is centred on Rottingdean, with east Brighton sometimes being an afterthought. I support the proposed reorganisation of the ward boundaries so that, in the 2023 local elections, this part of the ward will be part of a new Kemp Town and Marina ward.

How would you push for more “social” housing rather than so-called “affordable” housing in areas like Rottingdean?

Local authorities have been cowed by the threat of “right to buy” into avoiding building council houses. Across the city (and in the ward) the council owns land which could be used to build well-designed mixed developments of flats and family homes. It is Lib Dem policy nationally to radically alter the “right to buy” system and I support this.

What can you do to bring business back to Brighton Marina?

Post-covid, there is an enormous opportunity for independent shops, restaurants and businesses to open, with the ongoing discussions re the future of Black Rock offering tremendous scope to turn this into a vibrant part of our city. I think the area could be promoted better to visitors arriving at Brighton Station.

What would you like to see at Black Rock now that plans to move the conference centre there are dead in the water?

I do not regret that the plans have been abandoned. The current enhancements to the Black Rock area and the entrance to the Marina are to be welcomed. I’d love to be involved in shaping the future of this area when elected.

Will you vote on issues according to their merit or along party lines?

As a Lib Dem, I support the national policy of the party and in relation to the local agenda. We are not a dogmatic party and respect very much that local circumstances can and should affect decisions.

How willing are you to get out and about in all the communities that make up the ward?

I have been holding monthly coffee mornings in Rottingdean to meet local people. I regard it as the duty of any local councillor to get involved with local groups of every kind. I regularly attend the Brighton Marina Residents Association and have built a strong network of local people.

What are your views about the way that pedestrians, dog walkers, commuters and cyclists mix on the Undercliff Walk between Saltdean and the Marina?

I am an enthusiastic user of the Undercliff walkway. There are problems on crowded days between the various users. Ordinary pedestrians should always have priority. Dog walkers should control their animals and keep them on a lead. And cyclists should always give way and dismount if necessary.

The Rottingdean Coastal by-election is due to take place on Thursday 5 May, with polling stations scheduled to be open from 7am to 10pm.