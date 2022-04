Brighton burglar given suspended prison sentence

A Brighton burglar was given a suspended prison sentence today (Thursday 21 April).

Karim Sai, 46, of Baden Road, Brighton, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, for burgling a house.

Sai, who has previously been jailed for burglary, broke into a property in Queen’s Park Road, Brighton, on Wednesday 4 August last year.

He stole a rucksack containing personal items including a Chromebook computer, sunglasses and a sweatshirt.

Sai was also given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, to run concurrently, for common assault.

He assaulted Francis Gordon in Brighton, also on Wednesday 4 August last year.

The judge who sentenced Sai was Mr Recorder Adrian Chaplin, sitting at Hove Crown Court today.

Sai was previously jailed for three years for stealing a laptop in a burglary in Slough.

The victim woke up after Sai broke into the house in broad daylight.