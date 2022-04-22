BREAKING NEWS

Candidates in Rottingdean Coastal by-election should answer voters’ questions

Posted On 22 Apr 2022 at 1:32 pm
While those of us in the Rottingdean Coastal ward may appear to be a small part of the Brighton and Hove City Council area, we have unique challenges.

Wealthy Roedean residents live next to a larger number of economically deprived East Brighton residents.

The needs and preferences of older established residents are not always the same as those of a proportion of the 30,000 university students who live here for short periods with very different political interests.

Many traders and home workers were omitted from the covid rate rebate and grant support schemes which were accessible to other more established businesses such as those in hotel and leisure.

These polarities and potential divisions create a need for greater understanding, flexibility and compromise in policies and local support.

We need councillors who can reflect those needs, show evidence of these qualities and demonstrate their achievements on behalf of communities like ours.

Can we please have an opportunity to meet and put questions to council candidates to explore in more detail their experiences, credentials and capacity to manage differences while serving our community?

Publishing candidates’ best intentions is not enough in itself to judge how they will deliver real actions which make a difference in supporting the broad interests of all.

An evening question and answer session in a public hall would help people choose the best person for this challenging role.

Clive Bonny is a Rottingdean Coastal resident.

