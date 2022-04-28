Brighton lifeboat rescues drifting fishing boat

The RNLI Brighton volunteer crew rescued a struggling angling vessel on Monday (25 April).

The fishing boat had a flat battery so not only could the anglers not restart the engine out but they had no radio and no lights.

This left the vessel exposed to an increased chance of a collision.

The RNLI Brighton said: “The two passengers on board managed to ring the coastguard on their mobile phones and Brighton’s lifeboat crew received their call out at 8.37pm.

“The boat was located a mile and a half south of Brighton Marina and towed back to the Marina by Brighton’s in-shore lifeboat Random Harvest. The two people on board were safe and well.

“This is the sixth call-out for Brighton in 11 days following two busy weekends for the crew.”

Lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen said: “It’s fortunate that the situation didn’t deteriorate in this instance.

“A vessel with no lights is in a dangerous situation due to the chances of them not being seen by others.

“The crew did a great job as always, particularly in this instance spotting the vessel in the fading light.

“It is vital that anyone going to sea ensures their boats are fit for purpose and that any passengers on board have alternative means to ask for assistance such as a VHF radio as well as a mobile phone.”