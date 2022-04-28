BREAKING NEWS

Brighton man charged with two burglaries

Posted On 28 Apr 2022 at 3:34 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A Brighton man is due in court charged with two counts of burglary, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 28 April).

The force said: “Detectives investigating a pair of burglaries in Brighton and Hove – one in which the suspect injured their leg and a second where the suspect was using crutches – have charged a man in connection with both.

“Police were called to a flat in New Church Road shortly after 9pm on Tuesday 12 April to a report of an ongoing burglary.

“Officers arrived at the scene and confronted the intruder, who escaped by smashing through a ground floor window and fleeing through neighbouring gardens, leaving a trail of blood from an injury to his leg.

“After an extensive search he was found in a garden in Portland Road after a member of the public reported a man with a serious leg injury.

“He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, taken to hospital for treatment and released on conditional bail.

“A week later, on Tuesday 19 April, a member of the public reported a man on crutches breaking into a property in Egginton Road before leaving the area on a bus.

“Officers attended and, after making inquiries, found and arrested the suspect on suspicion of burglary.”

William Djama, 33, of Buckingham Street, in Brighton, has been charged with two counts of burglary and remanded in custody pending a court hearing on Thursday 19 May.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com