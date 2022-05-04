Fugitive arrested and charged with Portslade attack

Wanted Brighton man Ryan McLean has been arrested in Liverpool and charged in connection with a violent attack in Portslade in February.

McLean, 39, of no fixed address, was taken into custody on Friday evening (April 29) with the assistance of Merseyside Police.

It follows an incident at Rishi News in South Street, Portslade, at around noon on Sunday, February 27, in which a man was chased into the shop and stabbed in a rear stock room.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

McLean was swiftly identified as a suspect and a Crimestoppers reward of £3,000 was offered for any information leading to his arrest.

Officers located him in the Dingle area of Liverpool shortly after 10pm on Friday.

Following his arrest, McLean was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and remanded in custody.

He will appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 26.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “This was a vicious attack that understandably caused concern in the local area, so we are pleased to have a suspect charged and in custody.

“I would like to thank Merseyside Police for their support in arresting McLean and for everybody involved in this investigation for their help in locating and bringing him into custody.”