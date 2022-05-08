Five things we have marvelled at since Brighton & Hove Albion humiliated Manchester United

1) The astonishing number of people at the Amex Stadium at the final whistle.

Hardly anyone had left early to get a train or bus – except those United fans who wanted to get back to Surrey or Essex as quickly as possible. The atmosphere at the end was superb and the adulation utterly deserved.

2) Albion have now beaten United four times, all at home.

They won 1-0 in November 1982 at the Goldstone. Then there was another 1-0 scoreline at the Amex in May 2018. Three days before that first win, Channel 4’s Countdown aired its first episode. Some 10,000 further episodes were broadcast before Albion beat United again – including those two FA Cup Final matches. The Seagulls then beat the Reds a third time in August 2018 under Jose Mourinho, with United flattered by the 3-2 scoreline.

3) The almost season-long anticipation as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo would still be in Manchester let alone would he be selected to play against the Seagulls.

We witnessed his woeful first-half free kick and impetuous foul on Lewis Dunk as well as his sarcastic laughing and clapping at his own team’s performance. These made his appearance memorable for those in attendance but for reasons we weren’t expecting. We doubt we will see him at the Amex again.

4) Ralf Rangnick and Bruno Fernandes’s brutal post-match honesty.

Rangnick, in particular, could be forgiven for thinking about those happy distant memories of Sussex University and Southwick FC in the Sussex County League way back in 1982, which could now be forever tarnished.

5) The spectre of May 7th is finally put to the sword.

Albion were relegated from the old First Division on Saturday 7 May 1983 by Manchester City – and it was on Sunday 7 May 2017 when David Stockdale let Jack Grealish’s tame shot slip under his body in the last minute at Villa Park – as Albion’s one hand and four fingered grip on the Football League Championship Trophy slipped away. We do, however, wish Seagulls fan Jane Leaver a happy belated birthday.