BREAKING NEWS

Five things we have marvelled at since Brighton & Hove Albion humiliated Manchester United

Posted On 08 May 2022 at 10:25 am
By :
Comment: 0

1) The astonishing number of people at the Amex Stadium at the final whistle.

Hardly anyone had left early to get a train or bus – except those United fans who wanted to get back to Surrey or Essex as quickly as possible. The atmosphere at the end was superb and the adulation utterly deserved.

2) Albion have now beaten United four times, all at home.

They won 1-0 in November 1982 at the Goldstone. Then there was another 1-0 scoreline at the Amex in May 2018. Three days before that first win, Channel 4’s Countdown aired its first episode. Some 10,000 further episodes were broadcast before Albion beat United again – including those two FA Cup Final matches. The Seagulls then beat the Reds a third time in August 2018 under Jose Mourinho, with United flattered by the 3-2 scoreline.

3) The almost season-long anticipation as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo would still be in Manchester let alone would he be selected to play against the Seagulls.

We witnessed his woeful first-half free kick and impetuous foul on Lewis Dunk as well as his sarcastic laughing and clapping at his own team’s performance. These made his appearance memorable for those in attendance but for reasons we weren’t expecting. We doubt we will see him at the Amex again.

4) Ralf Rangnick and Bruno Fernandes’s brutal post-match honesty.

Rangnick, in particular, could be forgiven for thinking about those happy distant memories of Sussex University and Southwick FC in the Sussex County League way back in 1982, which could now be forever tarnished.

5) The spectre of May 7th is finally put to the sword.

Albion were relegated from the old First Division on Saturday 7 May 1983 by Manchester City – and it was on Sunday 7 May 2017 when David Stockdale let Jack Grealish’s tame shot slip under his body in the last minute at Villa Park – as Albion’s one hand and four fingered grip on the Football League Championship Trophy slipped away. We do, however, wish Seagulls fan Jane Leaver a happy belated birthday.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Eleanor Conway: Talk Dirty To Me

Posted On07 May 2022

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com