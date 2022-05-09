Review: Aaaaaaaargh! It’s a Bonanza of Comedy from Around the Fringe By Laughing Horse Comedy

Making an initial joke how about naming the night failed to work as the Fringe Comedy programme was not alphabetized, L. J Da Funk, started off the show. The Rapper alter ego with an intriguing Southern US accent was a great host and compere and very funny with some friendly interaction with the audience.

The show case gave taster performances from five other comedians so was good value for money. The Laughing Horse are running this Pick of the Fringe show every Saturday and Sunday at 17.45 upstairs at the Caroline of Brunswick. A brilliant way to see a bunch of acts and give you a chance to work out whose shows you would like to see in full.

On the bill this evening were:

Harry Wright – jokes about being gay and autistic were charming, funny, rude and a fascinating story to hear.

Benny Shakes is a comedian with Cerebral Palsy. This show was full of filth and I laughed a lot at his self-deprecation and bizarre scenarios. I notice that the show he has on at the Fringe is a family show so don’t expect that any of the jokes I heard will be in that show! He is also doing another show with called The Undiagnosables which I suspect will have more of this hilarious material.

Katharyn Henson really was dirty! My god what a filthy, funny woman. Shocking, challenging of societal norms, exceedingly funny. She is a master of the comedy art and has obviously honed her skills to perfection. A natural performer. I was so impressed I stayed for her show immediately after. You can catch her towards the end of the Fringe on 03 and 04 June. Highly recommended but not for the easily shocked!

Robin Morgan was the headline act. I didn’t know he has been on telly and writes stuff for telly too. He was good though so I’m not surprised. By the time you read this review his shows in the Fringe will have already happened. Sorry about that. Better luck next time!

