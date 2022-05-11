BREAKING NEWS

Wild Tales for Weird Folk is a new performance coming to Brighton Fringe this year from London based group, The Embers Collective.

Drawing from a growing contingent of between 20-25 storytellers, musicians, poets, clowns and performers, The Embers Collective have been putting on popular events for the last four years; in London, the UK and beyond.

Here the acclaimed performance and storytelling troupe have teamed up with Stumble Trip Theatre to tell some wild tales that involve stories, songs and clowning in a raucous show, totally unsuitable for children (but bring them anyway).

Featuring reluctant heroes, perverted warlords, talking horses, herbaceous kitchen invasions, dodgy shamans, toad licking, hippy sex cults and so much more. All underscored by an evolving, live musical score and packed with bangers that’ll have you up and dancing in your seats.

“Master storytellers.” (Timeout on The Embers Collective)
“Simply outstanding… in the delivery of multiple skills, classic storytelling and madcap humour.”
(Fringe Review on Stumble Trip Theatre)
“Extremely entertaining, very daring and utterly funny.” (Fringe Review)
“Go and see it. It will be good for your soul.” ★★★★ (London Pub Theatres)

The Embers Collective is renowned storytelling and live music ensemble from London. They have created work for The Southbank Centre, VAULT Festival, Wilderness, Shambala, Meadows in the Mountain, Baba Yaga Theatre & Ranelagh Arts Festival & so much more.

Stumble Trip was formed at the Lecoq School, Paris by Grace Church & Chloe Young. They specialise in mischievous, highly physical comedy theatre shows that tour nationally & internationally. Their show ‘Frills & Spills’ enjoyed sell-out runs in London & Brighton in recent years.

VENUE DETAILS
Brighton Spiegeltent, Old Steine Gardens, Brighton BN1 1GY
Performances
£10.00 – £12.00 – 12 May 2022 18:15 – 19:15
£10.00 – £12.00 – 13 May 2022 18:15 – 19:15

