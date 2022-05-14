BREAKING NEWS

New Regency Orchestra

Posted On 14 May 2022
Looking forward to this event tomorrow! Featuring a formidable and evolving cast of jazz and Latin music talent, the New Regency Orchestra play a hard-blowing style for hard times.

The NRO takes its inspiration from New York’s melding of Jazz and Latin from the 50s to the 70s when the sound of jazz luminaries Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker collided with the Cuban roots of Chano Pozo and Machito.

Mirroring the effervescence of that scene, The New Regency Orchestra adds a contemporary London spin with the City’s best Latin Music and Jazz talent driving each other to greater heights.

The band is curated by DJ/compiler Lex Blondin, founder of Hackney’s much-loved underground venue Total Refreshment Centre and now the popular Church of Sound night. Co-led by multi-percussionist Crispin Spry Robinson, the NRO will perform Afro-Cuban classics to a standing audience free to move to their blistering UK jazz energy.

New Regency Orchestra is part of Brighton Festival 2022, running 7 – 29 May brightonfestival.org

Date

Sun 15 May, 7.30pm (DJ support, 7pm)
Tickets
£18.50 Under 26’s £15
Festival Standby £10
Standing/Unreserved seating
Venue

This event is taking place in Brighton Dome Concert Hall

