Hove man pleads guilty to stabbing in Portslade

A Hove man has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent after stabbing another man with scissors in a shop in Portslade.

Ryan Mclean, 39, of Moyne Close, Hove, also admitted having an offensive weapon – a pair of scissors – when he carried out the attack in the Old Village in February.

Mclean, formerly of Monarch’s View, Portslade, stabbed Louis Theodorou in Rishi News, also known as E&A Convenience Store, in South Street.

Theodorou, 29, of Tophill Close, Portslade, and formerly of Stonery Close, Portslade, was treated in hospital for serious injuries.

But at Hove Crown Court, Isabel Delamere, prosecuting, said that Theodorou’s injuries were not as serious as initially feared.

Mclean had, though, committed the offences while serving a suspended prison sentence for having a knife in public, she said.

He was caught with a lock knife at Brighton station in April last year and the next day he admitted the offence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

The Brighton station offence landed Mclean with a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

And today (Thursday 26 May) Mclean admitted that he had breached the terms of his suspended sentence.

Judge Christine Henson ordered an assessment of Mclean’s “dangerousness” before remanding him in custody to be sentenced on Friday 15 July for the breach, having the scissors and GBH with intent.

The attack in the Old Village followed a car chase at about midday on Sunday 27 February. A grey Volkswagen and a silver BMW estate were seen driving at speed in High Street, Drove Road and South Street.

The chase continued on foot, ending in the shop and the stabbing, and shortly before 12.15pm a member of the public dialled 999.

After the attack, Mclean is reported to have fled the scene in the silver BMW, and then went on the run.

Sussex Police said that Mclean – with a £3,000 reward on his head – was arrested in Liverpool on Friday 29 April with the help of Merseyside Police.

The court was told that Mclean, currently in Elmley Prison, Kent, had dozens of previous convictions. The attack was carried out against a backdrop of drug dealing, feuding and an arson attack.

Mclean faces a prison sentence of three to six years.