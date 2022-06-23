Towerblocks on fruit market site named Building of the Year

A new development on a former fruit and veg market in Brighton has been named Building of the Year by a top architectural magazine.

The Circus Street development was given the award last night at the Architects’ Journal AJ100 awards.

Architects shedkm designed the complex which includes two tower blocks, one student housing and one workplace, and four five-storey slab blocks.

Also shortlisted was Plus X Brighton, a new seven-storey co-working space on the Lewes Road by the new University of Brighton developments at Preston Barracks, designed by Studio Egret West.

Both were built by developer U+I.

One judge said the Circus Street development had “a complex site but dealt with well. Super-impressed by it.”

Another said it: “impressively filling a hole in the urban fabric.”

Hazel Rounding, shedkm managing director, said: “We are over the moon at this recognition in our 25th year.

“Circus Street is the project that embodies 10 years of cross studio culture, individual strength, and key relationships, but fundamentally an understanding of the importance of regenerating cities through public/private investment, bold architecture and the creation of social value and place.”

Circus Street includes 114 one and two-bed flats for market sale, 28 affordable homes and 450 student apartments, as well as retail and commercial office space and the new home for South East Dance.