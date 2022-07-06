Ponds, weeds and street closures spark war between councillors and residents group

A war of words has broken out between a residents action group and local councillors in a leafy Brighton suburb.

Relations between the Withdean and Westdene local action team (LAT), a group set up to tackle neighbourhood crime and other issues, and ward councillors have been fractious for many months.

The LAT’s chair Michael Whitty has accused the councillors – Jamie Lloyd, Steve Davies and Sarah Nield – of ignoring their concerns, particularly over plans to close streets around Westdene Primary School during the school run.

Mr Whitty is also angry they have not consulted the group over how ward budgets – money given to councillors for their neighbourhoods – are spent, saying he had heard Councillor Lloyd wanted to use it to fund a new pond, which he described as a “pet project”.

In February, he complained to the council after they sent apologies for a quarterly LAT meeting, which clashed with a full council meeting, accusing them of failing to liaise with residents and instead act as a local “dictatorship”.

Minutes of that meeting state the councillors had made a complaint to the council’s legal team over his reply to their email setting out their apologies.

Just before the next meeting, which happened last Tuesday, Councillor Lloyd emailed Mr Whitty with a statement he requested be included in the minutes, defending their position on the street closures and ward budget spending.

And he also suggested the LAT was moving away from its remit, and asked for details of the next LAT elections with a view to putting up people with “new ideas” forward for committee positions.

At that meeting, which was attended by seven people including Mr Whitty, the LAT voted to make councillor community representation one of their new priorities.

Mr Whitty told Brighton and Hove News: “I have to say that many local residents, some of whom voted for the Greens are now extremely disappointed in the local councillors lack of support to the residents of Withdean and Westdene.”

Councillor Davis said: “As you may be aware, 24 February was budget council so understandably the three councillors were unable to attend the LAT.

“We had missed some of previous meetings which clashed other council and personal engagements. On those occasions, we explained to Mr Whitty by email where we were unable to attend and why – and asked for any actions or queries to be raised with us after the meeting.

“We are always open to engaging with residents on the issues that they face.

“Mr Whitty has been very open about his opinions on the party which we represent. Sadly, we believe it is for this reason he behaves in the manner he does towards us.

“We have tried our best to engage with Mr Whitty but have been unable to successfully develop a professional and productive working relationship.

“We have not made a complaint to legal services but have sought advice in the past. As councillors, we have a right to be treated with respect in the same way that residents do and we feel that behaviours of Mr Whitty and some LAT attendees both in person and by email can cross this line.”

War of words – what has been said

Michael Whitty complains to the council’s scrutiny committee about the councillors:

Further to recent communications, we are concerned with the direction the LAT has taken which seems to be a move away form its focus on crime and disorder. Please could you provide details of the next round of elections so we can canvass attendance and hopefully introduce some new people and new ideas.

The community has much to offer in suggestions and solutions to the traffic problems under consideration but have not been given the opportunity to do so. Despite inviting all three councillors and the council school streets team to attend both groups declined with reasons like there is no one available and we have to attend the council budget meeting.

Councillor Jamie Lloyd emails Michael Whitty asking for a statement to be added to the minutes:

We note that the purpose of a LAT is to represent the Withdean area in matters relating to crime and disorder. We fail to make the connection between traffic management around a school designed to improve the safety and wellbeing of children and local crime and disorder?

We also note that after consultation on the School Streets proposal 75% of those that responded were in favour. It would show a lack of accountability if we ignored the majority of residents who responded in favour of the proposal.

In relation to ward budgets. It is up to the discretion of councillors as to how they allocate their ward budgets. Recent allocations have included a donation for a table tennis table on Westdene Green, donations to TWEAK to purchase trees for the green and new trees for Surrenden Road that were lost to elm disease.

If the LAT has a project they would like our ward budget to contribute to then that would be considered in the same way as any other community group’s request would.

Further to recent communications, we are concerned with the direction the LAT has taken which seems to be a move away form its focus on crime and disorder. Please could you provide details of the next round of elections so we can canvass attendance and hopefully introduce some new people and new ideas.

Michael Whitty responds in an email to LAT members on 29 June

Attached are the minutes of the scheduled meeting held yesterday which was once again impaired by the non-attendance or support of the local elected councillors. Yet they take the time out for a photo publicity shot cutting hedges overhanging pavements when the real danger is pavements and weeds.

Clearly, one would believe by their behaviour, their support and non-commitment to the local residents is in their own interest and not that of local residents judging by their unwillingness to attend our meetings.

This is exemplified by the contemptuous and ignorance of the email submitted 45 minutes before the start of the scheduled meeting known by all as the dates were set at the outset of the year and always included on the previous meeting agendas.

What are LATs?

Local action teams were formed in Brighton in the mid-noughties, initially with a focus on crime and disorder. One of their main roles was to set priorities for neighbourhood police teams to work to.

Local police officers, councillors and council officers have always attended to answer residents’ questions.

As policing numbers were slashed during austerity, the focus of LATs has shifted and discussions have often become more general.

Some LATs are still meeting regularly, and attract a healthy turnout. Others are less active, with only a handful of regulars turning up – or have been abandoned altogether.