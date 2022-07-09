Hove driver held after man dies in hit and run near Ditchling

A driver from Hove has been arrested after a father-to-be died in a hit-and-run crash near Ditchling last Sunday (3 July).

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested by officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision near Ditchling.

“Jack Brandon, 22, sadly died in the early hours of Sunday (3 July) after being struck by a vehicle which failed to stop on the B2112 New Road between Ditchling and Clayton.

“On Thursday 7 July, officers seized a vehicle and arrested a 53-year-old man from Hove on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information or who may have any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Kempston.”