Brighton and Hove Albion defender joins Napoli for up to £10m

Posted On 19 Jul 2022 at 10:47 am
Brighton and Hove Albion have sold Norwegian defender Leo Ostigard to Serie A side Napoli subject to international clearance.

The permanent move will give the 22-year-old centre-back a chance to play Champions League football in the coming season.

Ostigard joined the Brighton development set up as a teenager from the Norwegian side Molde FK in August 2018 for about £100,000.

He leaves having won his first full caps for Norway but without ever having played for Albion’s first team.

Yet sports news website The Athletic has estimated that the deal with Napoli could be worth up to £10 million to the Seagulls.

Ostigard came to Napoli’s notice in the second half of last season during his loan spell with Genoa.

Technical director David Weir said: “Leo’s had really successful loan spells in Germany, Italy and here in the UK in the Championship with Coventry City and Stoke City, so it was no surprise he attracted such interest from a top Italian club like Napoli.

“He is also keen to play regular senior football and establish himself as a permanent player. That was not something we were able to guarantee for Leo so the transfer is good for both clubs and the player.

“It’s testament to the club’s academy, development programme and loan system – and equally to Leo. He has worked very hard and been an absolute professional in his approach and attitude.

“This transfer is a direct result of that dedication and professionalism on the training pitch, day to day and in matches.

“On behalf of the club I would like to wish him well in his future career and for the season ahead.”

