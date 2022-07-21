Just Mustard announce extended album and Brighton concert date

Irish 5-piece Just Mustard from Dundalk have released details of a special deluxe edition of their new album: ‘Heart Under‘.

Released 4th November, it will consist of a double LP housed in a gatefold jacket and obi strip, a booklet with exclusive in-studio photos and handwritten lyrics from singer Katie Ball, as well as an art print of English artist Graham Dean’s ‘In The Water Waiting’ painting that features on the ‘Heart Under’ album cover. Tracklisting and photos can be found below.

‘Heart Under’ has been one of the most acclaimed rock records of 2022 so far, landing No.1 on the Independent Album Chart in Ireland, and a current spot at No.4 in the Metacritic Best Albums of 2022 Chart with an impressive score of 89. It’s an album that asks you to forget what you know – at every turn, reconfiguring and stretching the ideas and ambition of a rock band, and turns a year of lockdown and personal struggles into a breathtaking artistic statement.

‘Heart Under’ was primarily recorded at Attica Studios in rural Donegal (Ireland) with additional recording and post-production then completed at home. The album was produced by the band and mixed by David Wrench, whose previous collaborators include Frank Ocean, Let’s Eat Grandma, Jamie xx, FKA twigs and beyond. The title, ‘Heart Under’, comes from the lyric “the heart under its foot” from album track ‘Sore’, and throughout recording the band discussed the idea of wanting the listener to feel like they’re on a train going through a tunnel.

Just Mustard recently earned an opening slot on the John Peel stage at Glastonbury, with NME describing it as “one of the best sets of weekend”. The band also recently stopped by KEXP studios in Seattle for a scorching four song performance, watch that here.

Following a worldwide tour earlier this year supporting labelmates Fontaines D.C., the band are now looking onto their first-ever headline North American tour, plus a run of UK headline dates throughout the Autumn, which includes a date at Patterns in Brighton, as well as festival appearances at Truck and Tramlines this Summer. The current list of UK shows can be found below:

Just Mustard 2022 – UK tour dates:

July 22 – Steventon, Oxfordshire / Truck Festival

July 23 – Sheffield, South Yorkshire / Tramlines Festival

Sept 1 – Belfast / The Telegraph (w/ Wolf Alice)

Sept 11 – Ramsgate, Kent – Ramsgate Music Hall

Sept 13 – London – Village Underground

Sept 14 – Bristol – The Exchange

Sept 15 – Brighton – Patterns

Sep 16 – Southampton – The Loft

Sept 17 – Norwich – Voodoo Daddys

Sept 20 – Liverpool – Jimmy’s

Sept 21 – Nottingham – The Bodega Social Club

Sept 22 – Manchester – Band On The Wall

Sept 23 – Glasgow – Broadcast

Sept 25 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

Tickets on sale at justmustard.ie/tour

‘Heart Under’ deluxe edition tracklist:

A1: ‘23’

A2: ‘Still’

A3:’ I Am You’

B1: ‘Seed’

B2: ‘’Blue Chalk’

C1: ‘Early’

C2: ‘Sore’

C3: ‘Mirrors’

D1: ‘In Shade’

D2: ‘Rivers’

For more information, visit justmustard.ie