BREAKING NEWS

Just Mustard announce extended album and Brighton concert date

Posted On 21 Jul 2022 at 12:57 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Just Mustard are heading to Brighton (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click to enlarge)

Irish 5-piece Just Mustard from Dundalk have released details of a special deluxe edition of their new album:Heart Under‘.

Released 4th November, it will consist of a double LP housed in a gatefold jacket and obi strip, a booklet with exclusive in-studio photos and handwritten lyrics from singer Katie Ball, as well as an art print of English artist Graham Dean’s ‘In The Water Waiting’ painting that features on the ‘Heart Under’ album cover. Tracklisting and photos can be found below.

Just Mustard’s ‘Heart Under’ album artwork

German Doner Kebab

‘Heart Under’ has been one of the most acclaimed rock records of 2022 so far, landing No.1 on the Independent Album Chart in Ireland, and a current spot at No.4 in the Metacritic Best Albums of 2022 Chart with an impressive score of 89. It’s an album that asks you to forget what you know – at every turn, reconfiguring and stretching the ideas and ambition of a rock band, and turns a year of lockdown and personal struggles into a breathtaking artistic statement.

‘Heart Under’ was primarily recorded at Attica Studios in rural Donegal (Ireland) with additional recording and post-production then completed at home. The album was produced by the band and mixed by David Wrench, whose previous collaborators include Frank Ocean, Let’s Eat Grandma, Jamie xx, FKA twigs and beyond. The title, ‘Heart Under’, comes from the lyric “the heart under its foot” from album track ‘Sore’, and throughout recording the band discussed the idea of wanting the listener to feel like they’re on a train going through a tunnel.

Just Mustard

Just Mustard recently earned an opening slot on the John Peel stage at Glastonbury, with NME describing it as “one of the best sets of weekend”. The band also recently stopped by KEXP studios in Seattle for a scorching four song performance, watch that here.

Following a worldwide tour earlier this year supporting labelmates Fontaines D.C., the band are now looking onto their first-ever headline North American tour, plus a run of UK headline dates throughout the Autumn, which includes a date at Patterns in Brighton, as well as festival appearances at Truck and Tramlines this Summer. The current list of UK shows can be found below:

Just Mustard live at The Haunt, Brighton 18.04.19 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click to enlarge)

Just Mustard 2022 – UK tour dates:
July 22 – Steventon, Oxfordshire / Truck Festival
July 23 – Sheffield, South Yorkshire / Tramlines Festival
Sept 1 – Belfast / The Telegraph (w/ Wolf Alice)
Sept 11 – Ramsgate, Kent – Ramsgate Music Hall
Sept 13 – London – Village Underground
Sept 14 – Bristol – The Exchange
Sept 15 – Brighton – Patterns
Sep 16 – Southampton – The Loft
Sept 17 – Norwich – Voodoo Daddys
Sept 20 – Liverpool – Jimmy’s
Sept 21 – Nottingham – The Bodega Social Club
Sept 22 – Manchester – Band On The Wall
Sept 23 – Glasgow – Broadcast
Sept 25 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

Tickets on sale at justmustard.ie/tour

Patterns will be hosting their Brighton concert (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

‘Heart Under’ deluxe edition tracklist:
A1: ‘23’
A2: ‘Still’
A3:’ I Am You’
B1: ‘Seed’
B2: ‘’Blue Chalk’
C1: ‘Early’
C2: ‘Sore’
C3: ‘Mirrors’
D1: ‘In Shade’
D2: ‘Rivers’

For more information, visit justmustard.ie

Just Mustard’s ‘Heart Under’ album

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com