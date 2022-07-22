Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder joins QPR on season-long loan

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Taylor Richards is joining Queen’s Park Rangers on a season-long loan.

Albion said that the loan deal had been agreed with a view to a permanent move for the 21-year-old who was born in Hammersmith.

Richards joined Brighton from Manchester City for £2.5 million in 2019 and made his Premier League debut last season against Everton.

Technical director David Weir said: “This loan will give Taylor the chance to play regularly in the Championship and potentially earn a permanent move to QPR.”

Richards spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Doncaster Rovers where he was a regular, scoring 11 goals in 48 outings.

He then joined Birmingham City on loan for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, suffering a freak ankle injury during his medical.

Richards, who went on to make five league appearances for the Midlands side, had two years left on his Albion contract.

Blackburn Rovers were also reported to have expressed an interest in signing the youngster.

Before joining Brighton, he made three appearances for the England under-17 team in February 2017.