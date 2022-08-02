The Bootleg Beatles announce Christmas bash in Brighton

Now celebrating more than 40 years since their debut on the West End stage in ‘Beatlemania’, the world’s Premier Beatles band, The Bootleg Beatles, continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook in history.

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60’s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and mind bogglingly accurate vocal impersonation.

From ‘Love Me Do‘ to ‘Let It Be’, from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour, the world’s Premier Beatle band, The Bootleg Beatles return to Brighton to take you on a whistle-stop journey through the most vibrant revolutionary and divisive decade of all -the Swinging Sixties.

It’s all here…the iconic mop tops and the Chelsea boots, the Sgt Pepper tunics and the Chesterfield suits. Each tiny vocal inflection and each witty Beatle quip, all meticulously studied on this Magical Mystery trip.

With a little help from their orchestral ensemble and featuring a special set to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the ‘Please Please Me‘ LP, this multi-media show is an absolute must-see for Beatle fans of all ages. It’s not the Beatles but you simply won’t believe it.

Folks in Brighton can get to enjoy the lively show just prior to Christmas as The Bootleg Beatles will be appearing at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 18th December 2022.

The Bootleg Beatles current lineup features:

Tyson Kelly (as John Lennon) – guitar, vocals, keyboards

Steven White (as Paul McCartney) – bass, vocals

Stephen Hill (as George Harrison) – guitar, vocals

Gordon Elsmore (as Ringo Starr) – drums, vocals

Tributes:

“Entirely Convincing” – The Times

“Less a Tribute more a reincarnation” – The Daily Telegraph

“Mind-bogglingly authentic” – The Mail on Sunday

