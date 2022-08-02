BREAKING NEWS

The Bootleg Beatles announce Christmas bash in Brighton

Posted On 02 Aug 2022 at 10:44 am
By :
Comment: 0

The Bootleg Beatles announce Brighton concert

Now celebrating more than 40 years since their debut on the West End stage in ‘Beatlemania’, the world’s Premier Beatles band, The Bootleg Beatles, continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook in history.

The Bootleg Beatles live at the Brighton Centre 19.12.21(pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60’s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and mind bogglingly accurate vocal impersonation.

The Bootleg Beatles live at the Brighton Centre 19.12.21(pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

From ‘Love Me Do‘ to ‘Let It Be’, from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour, the world’s Premier Beatle band, The Bootleg Beatles return to Brighton to take you on a whistle-stop journey through the most vibrant revolutionary and divisive decade of all -the Swinging Sixties.

The Bootleg Beatles live at the Brighton Centre 19.12.21(pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

It’s all here…the iconic mop tops and the Chelsea boots, the Sgt Pepper tunics and the Chesterfield suits. Each tiny vocal inflection and each witty Beatle quip, all meticulously studied on this Magical Mystery trip.

The Bootleg Beatles live at the Brighton Centre 19.12.21(pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

With a little help from their orchestral ensemble and featuring a special set to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the ‘Please Please Me‘ LP, this multi-media show is an absolute must-see for Beatle fans of all ages. It’s not the Beatles but you simply won’t believe it.

The Bootleg Beatles live at the Brighton Centre 19.12.21(pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

Folks in Brighton can get to enjoy the lively show just prior to Christmas as The Bootleg Beatles will be appearing at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 18th December 2022.

The Brighton Centre will host the Bootleg Beatles concert

The Bootleg Beatles current lineup features:
Tyson Kelly (as John Lennon) – guitar, vocals, keyboards
Steven White (as Paul McCartney) – bass, vocals
Stephen Hill (as George Harrison) – guitar, vocals
Gordon Elsmore (as Ringo Starr) – drums, vocals

The Bootleg Beatles live at the Brighton Centre 19.12.21(pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

Tributes:
“Entirely Convincing” – The Times
“Less a Tribute more a reincarnation” – The Daily Telegraph
“Mind-bogglingly authentic” – The Mail on Sunday

Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual concert ticket supplier.

Visit their official website HERE.

Tour flyer

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com